Sen. Talbot Ross scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Talbot Ross is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Planned Parenthood. Every year that I have served in the Legislature, I have voted in support of — and sponsored — legislation that ensures that every Mainer has access to fair and safe reproductive healthcare, as well as protecting those who provide these healthcare services,” said Sen. Talbot Ross. “In light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, it is crucial that we have elected officials at the state level who are committed to protecting these rights for all Mainers. My work for reproductive health started before serving in the Legislature and it is not something I will stop fighting for.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Talbot Ross has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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