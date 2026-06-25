Sen. Beebe-Center scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, D-Saint George, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Beebe-Center is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for her voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“Mainers should have the freedom to make private healthcare decisions without politicians interfering,” said Sen. Beebe-Center. “Reproductive care is healthcare, and protecting access to that care is about respecting people’s dignity, privacy and ability to make the decisions that are right for themselves and their families. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in defending those rights.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Beebe-Center has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year of her legislative service, reflecting a strong commitment to defending the rights of Maine people in the years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

###