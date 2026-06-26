All Dogs Unleashed OKC Helps Newly Adopted Shelter Dogs Settle Through Two-Week Board and Train Program

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Downtown Oklahoma City trainer reports rising demand from adopters of large-breed mixes navigating the transition from shelter kennel to settled home life.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is reporting a steady increase in inquiries from families who recently adopted dogs from area shelters and rescue groups and are looking for structured behavior support during the transition home. The downtown training facility has responded by guiding more adopters into its two-week Board and Train program, which addresses the specific challenges that often surface in the first weeks of a shelter dog's new life.Oklahoma City Animal Welfare maintains one of the largest municipal shelter operations in the region, with adoptable dogs that frequently include Labrador Retriever mixes, Pit Bull Terrier mixes, German Shepherd mixes, and other medium-to-large breeds. Large-breed dogs tend to stay in shelters longer than smaller dogs, arriving in new homes with limited socialization, inconsistent routines, and unaddressed behavior patterns.That gap is where structured training enters the picture. The Board and Train program at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC runs for two weeks at the downtown OKC facility, where dogs receive daily attention from staff present seven days a week. The curriculum targets the behaviors most commonly cited by adopters: house training, jumping, leash pulling, chewing, nuisance barking, and boundary setting. By the end of the program, dogs typically respond to recall, sit-stay, place, and heel commands, and they leave with foundations for off-leash control."A dog coming out of a shelter kennel doesn't just need commands. It needs a routine, clear boundaries, and an environment that helps it decompress," said Layton Whitley, Head Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK . "Two weeks gives us the consistency to reset that baseline so the dog can succeed at home from day one."The facility serves adopters across the OKC metro, including Edmond, Norman, Moore, and Midwest City. For families who prefer to stay directly involved, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC also offers In-Home Training, with a certified trainer working alongside the family in the dog's own environment. Both program tracks include lifetime follow-up support, allowing adopters to return for refreshers as their dog matures or as household routines change.The shelter-to-home angle has practical stakes for Oklahoma City. Behavior issues are among the most commonly cited reasons dogs are returned to shelters, and large breeds are frequently at the center of those returns. By front-loading structure during the adjustment window, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC aims to keep more adoptions permanent and more dogs out of repeat shelter cycles.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is a downtown dog training, boarding, and grooming facility located on Park Avenue in the Central Business District. The location offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, Dog Boarding, and Dog Grooming services for clients across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, and Midwest City. Every training program includes lifetime follow-up support. Learn more at https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/

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