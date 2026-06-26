CIFAL Kigali: UNITAR and the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative Renew Joint Agreement

The renewed cooperation agreement establishes a refined framework of eight major thematic areas, around which CIFAL Kigali's activities will be organized going forward. Public Policy and Governance strengthens institutional foundations through public finance management and gender equality, while Technology and Innovation positions the centre at the frontier of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Environment and Climate Change equip participants with tools in green financing and the circular economy, and Infrastructure and Economic Development draws on themes, smart agriculture, value chain development, smart cities, and mobility, that mirror Rwanda's own development model. Human and Social Development keeps people at the centre of the agenda through public health, human capital, and youth empowerment, while Peace and Security recognizes that sustainable development depends on institutional integrity through anti-corruption and peace-building work. Management rounds out the framework, ensuring participants gain not only technical knowledge but the project management, ethics, and risk competencies needed to put it into practice.

Together, these eight pillars constitute one of the most comprehensive thematic frameworks in the CIFAL Global Network, a reflection of Rwanda Cooperation's institutional capacity and of CIFAL Kigali's ambition to serve not as a genuine regional hub.