Secretary of State for Local Development Participates in Recording Another Episode of the “Government Page” TV Show

Thu. 25 of June of 2026, 10:23h

The Secretary of State for Local Development, Mateus dos Santos Tallo, participated today, June 25th, 2026, in recording a new episode of the “Government Page” TV show, an initiative of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers that aims to bring citizens closer to government action by publicising the policies, programmes, and priorities of the various areas of governance.

During the interview, the Secretary of State outlined the responsibilities of the Secretariat of State for Local Development, which assists the Minister of State Administration in carrying out his duties. The Secretariat plays a key role in promoting local development, strengthening local government, and implementing the 9th Constitutional Government’s policy on decentralisation and municipal autonomy.

The interview also focused on mechanisms to promote community participation and social inclusion, as well as on the process of drafting Community Development Plans and Municipal Development Plans—tools designed to ensure that development meets the needs and priorities of communities. Progress in drafting these plans in the villages and municipalities was also reported.

At the end of the interview, the Secretary of State for Local Development addressed a message to local communities and authorities, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to promoting more responsive local government and to fostering participatory, inclusive, and sustainable development throughout the country.

Organised by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and national media outlets to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens’ access to information on the Government’s key decisions and policies.

“Government Page” TV show hosted by Nélia Chaves and produced by Ika Moniz, has established itself as a forum for institutional dialogue focused on the public interest. The show, recorded by RTTL, also receives technical support from the communications teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the government member being interviewed.

The episode featuring the Secretary of State for Local Development will soon be broadcast on RTTL and across social media.

All previously broadcast episodes are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE