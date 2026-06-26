In Ecuador, UNITAR’s Green Helmets Programme Calls for Youth-Led Climate Action

23 June 2026, Quito, Ecuador - UNITAR highlighted the role of environmental education and youth leadership in advancing climate action through its Green Helmets Programme at the 2026 Sustainability Summit in Quito, Ecuador.

Implemented in Ecuador in partnership with Grupo Ekos, the Green Helmets Programme supports the development of environmental leaders with the knowledge and skills to address socio-environmental challenges and contribute to more sustainable communities.

The Summit brought together government representatives, business leaders, civil society organizations, educational institutions and members of the diplomatic corps to discuss sustainable development priorities in Ecuador. Among the notable participants were Ms Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr Carlos Alvarado Quesada, the 48th President of Costa Rica (2018–2022); Mr Ricardo Duenas, CEO of Grupo Ekos; Ms Laura Melo, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ecuador; and Mr Alex Mejia, Director of the Division for People and Social Development at UNITAR and Head of the CIFAL Global Network.

As part of the Summit, Mr. Mejia participated in the forum “Green Helmets and Its Impact on Generating Pro-Nature Solutions”. The session also featured Andrea Rios, Green Helmets Programme Coordinator at UNITAR, and was moderated by Francisca Luna, Director of Green Helmets Ecuador. Attended by more than 200 participants, the forum focused on the need to accelerate climate action through stronger collaboration among governments, businesses, civil society, schools, universities and local communities.