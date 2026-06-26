Bounda Launches on Kickstarter to Help Pet Owners Keep Every Corner of the Home Protected

An all-in-one wireless pet boundary and training system for calmer homes launches on crowdfunding.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellturn Technology today launched Bounda on Kickstarter, a wireless pet boundary and training system built for the everyday reality of life with pets. The crowdfunding campaign is now live on Kickstarter. Early supporters can learn more and back the project at Kickstarter.

Picture this: it’s a Tuesday evening. You get home from work, drop your bag at the door, and before you’ve even taken off your shoes, you already know something is wrong. The kitchen trash can is on its side again. There are paw prints across the couch. Your cat has somehow found her way into the baby’s room — the one room you’d asked her, repeatedly, to stay out of.

You don’t love your pets any less. But you’d give almost anything for one day where the house doesn’t look like a crime scene.

For millions of pet-owning households, this is Tuesday. And Wednesday. And every day after that.

The Tools Already Out There Weren’t Built for This

Baby gates work — until your dog figures out how to nudge them open. Repellent sprays may help temporarily, but many pets eventually learn to ignore them, leaving owners searching for a more reliable solution. Underground fences keep dogs in the yard, but they require a weekend of digging, wiring, and a professional you have to schedule two weeks out. And none of these touch the behavior side of the problem: the barking at 6am, the food guarding, the sprinting toward the open front door.

Many pet owners end up piecing together multiple solutions, yet still struggle to manage both household boundaries and unwanted pet behaviors effectively.

That’s the problem Wellturn Technology set out to solve.

An Invisible Boundary. A Built-In Trainer. One Device.

Bounda is a wireless system that creates invisible, adjustable protection zones anywhere in a home — without walls, wires, or apps. Place a palm-sized transmitter near the trash can, at the nursery doorway, beside the sofa, or at the garden’s edge. When a pet wearing the lightweight receiver collar enters that zone, they receive a gentle training cue — a beep, vibration, or low-level static stimulation — designed to redirect attention without causing unnecessary stress.

Over time, pets learn the boundary and begin to avoid restricted areas on their own. Household disruptions become less frequent, helping create a calmer living environment.

But Bounda goes further than a typical containment system. The included remote control works as a standalone dog trainer, letting owners step in with a correction signal the moment their dog starts barking at the mail carrier or circling the dinner table. There’s no need for a separate training device. The training function is already built in and available whenever it’s needed.

Built Around Real Life

The system was designed with flexibility in mind. One transmitter covers a radius adjustable from roughly 2 feet — enough to protect a single trash can — up to 45 feet for broader yard coverage. Families with multiple pets or multiple problem areas can add transmitters freely; they don’t need to be paired to each other, and there’s no limit to how many can run at once.

A household with a cat, a Labrador, and a toddler in a crib, for example, might place one transmitter at the nursery door, another under the kitchen counter, and a third near the front entrance. Each creates its own independent zone. The cat can roam the living room freely. The dog learns the kitchen is off-limits. The baby sleeps undisturbed.

The receiver collar weighs just 51 grams — barely noticeable for a medium-sized dog, and light enough for cats to wear comfortably throughout the day. Battery life runs approximately 72 hours, and the collar adjusts to fit neck sizes from 12cm to 73cm, making it suitable for cats, French Bulldogs, Toy Poodles, and other small-to-medium-sized breeds.

Both the collar receiver and transmitter carry an IP67 waterproof rating. The dog can wear it in the rain. The garden transmitter can stay outside through a downpour. Nothing needs to come in at the end of the day.

Setup takes about ten minutes: place the transmitter, attach the collar, and power on. No app, no account, and no complicated setup process. For households with both a cat and a dog, a simple A/B channel switch lets owners assign different zones to different animals — so one area stays open to the cat but closed to the dog.

“We Wanted to Build Something That Fit Into Real Life”

“Pet owners don’t have time for complicated setups or multiple devices. Bounda was designed around the way households actually work — messy, busy, and full of animals who have their own ideas about where they belong.” — Leson Luo, Product Manager at Wellturn Technology.

Available Now on Kickstarter

Bounda is live on Kickstarter with early-backer pricing available for a limited time. For more information and to support the campaign, visit the website.

About Wellturn Technology

Wellturn is a pet technology company based in Shenzhen, China, specializing in electronic pet containment, training, and behavior management products. Founded in 2013, the company has spent over a decade developing smart pet solutions designed to support the safety and well-being of pets in everyday home environments. WILL represents Wellturn's expansion into the companion and enrichment category. Learn more at: https://www.wellturnpets.com/

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