St. Louis Embroidery Provides Contract Services for Fire, Police and Corporate Clients

The Wentzville-based company offers embroidery, screen printing and custom apparel services to first responders and businesses.

We are proud to offer high-quality union embroidered and printed apparel,” — Stlouisembroidery

ST LOUIS/ST CHARLES. MO, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WENTZVILLE, MO -- St. Louis Embroidery provides contract embroidery and custom apparel services to fire departments, police, EMS, corporate businesses and sports teams from its facility in Wentzville, Missouri. The company offers embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, direct-to-garment printing and heat transfer services.Founded in 1887, St. Louis Embroidery operates from its location at 121 Avalon Industrial Parkway in Wentzville. The company serves first responders including fire, police and EMT personnel, along with corporate clients requiring branded apparel and uniforms.Services include embroidered specialty products, sportswear, spiritwear and contract embroidery for dealers. The company produces custom logo patches, company shirts and sports uniforms using embroidery and screen printing methods."We are proud to offer high-quality union embroidered and printed apparel," said Tim of St. Louis Embroidery.St. Louis Embroidery has been a member of trade union Unite, Local 1170 since the early 1960s. The company also holds membership in the Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 6-505 for its screen-printing division.

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