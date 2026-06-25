Treasurer Smith Announces Fee Reduction for ISave 529 Account Holders

State Treasurer Roby Smith announced Iowa's ISave 529 plan once again reduced its only fee, aiming to make it easier for families to save for education. Effective July 1, the plan’s only fee will drop from 0.17% to 0.16%. Under the new rate, account owners pay only $1.60 per year for every $1,000 they invest.

“As State Treasurer, I believe every dollar families set aside for education should work as hard as possible for them,” said Iowa State Treasurer Smith. “By continuing to reduce fees, we’re keeping money in the accounts of Iowa families and making it easier for parents, grandparents and students to prepare for future costs of education. My goal is to continue providing a high-quality, low-cost savings option families can trust today and into the future.”

ISave 529’s July 2026 fee reduction builds on record accomplishments the plan and Treasurer Smith have seen over the past year. In April 2026, the plan set a record with more than $7 billion in assets and in May the plan rolled out additional investment options.

Parents, grandparents or individuals interested in opening an account can get started at ISave529.com with an initial $25 deposit to begin investing.

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More About ISave 529:

ISave 529 is Iowa’s direct-sold 529 plan administered by State Treasurer Roby Smith. With the plan, people can save for future educational expenses for themselves, children, grandchildren or others, and Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $6,100 in contributions per beneficiary account from their state income taxes in 2026. An ISave 529 account can be opened with as little as $25, and anyone – parents, grandparents, even friends – can contribute. The plan offers a variety of investment options and is easy to manage online at ISave529.com or through the READYSAVE 529 app.

To learn how you can open an ISave 529 account, visit ISave529.com. For more information about the plan, read the Program Description.