All Dogs Unleashed OKC Prepares Dogs for Summer Outings at Scissortail Park and Beyond

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Downtown Oklahoma City trainer reports rising spring inquiries as families plan patio visits, park outings, and dog-friendly summer events with their pets.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is seeing a wave of spring inquiries from owners preparing their dogs for a busy summer of outings across the metro. The downtown training facility, located just blocks from Scissortail Park on Park Avenue, is fielding requests for behavior reset programs ahead of festival season, patio season, and the return of dog-friendly events that draw thousands of pet owners into the city's core each year.Oklahoma City's summer calendar gives dogs and their families plenty of reasons to be out in public. Scissortail Park's 70-acre downtown footprint, the 9-mile loop around Lake Hefner, and Midtown Mutts dog park anchor the year-round destinations, while seasonal events like Poochella, DogFest OKC, and an expanding list of dog-friendly patios across the Plaza District and Paseo Arts District add to the demand for well-mannered dogs in public spaces.The challenge for owners is that a dog who is calm at home is not automatically calm in a crowd. Leash pulling, jumping on strangers, reactive barking, and breaking heel near food or other dogs are the behaviors most commonly cited by owners during consultations. The two-week Board and Train program at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC addresses these specific public-setting behaviors, building toward off-leash control, reliable recall, place command, and a polite heel that holds up in real-world distractions."The dog you can take to Scissortail Park on a Saturday afternoon is built in the quiet weeks before, not in the moment," said Layton Whitley, Head Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC. "We use the two-week window to lock in heel, recall, and settling so owners can actually enjoy the outing instead of managing the leash the whole time."For families who prefer to learn alongside their dog, All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK offers In-Home Training, where a certified trainer works with the household in its own environment before extending the work into the public spaces the family actually visits. Both program tracks include lifetime follow-up support, so owners can return for refreshers as their dog matures or as new behaviors surface.Dog Boarding rounds out the summer offering for families with travel plans. The downtown facility operates climate-controlled suites with daily sanitization, soft bedding, elevated food and water bowls, and medication administration on request. Vaccination records, including bordetella updated every six months, are required for every boarding stay.The location at 101 Park Avenue serves clients throughout Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, and Midwest City. With the summer event calendar already filling in and warm weather settling over the metro, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is encouraging families to start training conversations now rather than waiting until the first patio visit goes sideways.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is a downtown dog training, boarding, and grooming facility located on Park Avenue in the Central Business District. The location offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, Dog Boarding, and Dog Grooming services for clients across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore, and Midwest City. Every training program includes lifetime follow-up support. Learn more at https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/

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