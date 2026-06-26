$24 Million Is Now Available For Innovative Technologies To Modernize New York's Electric Grid

June 25, 2026

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced $24 million is now available to advance innovative technologies in New York that can help modernize the electric grid through the State’s Grid Enhancing Technologies program. This initiative supports the adoption of new and emerging transmission and distribution solutions to enhance grid performance, improve grid reliability, and maximize the efficient integration of renewable sources, such as solar and wind.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “As New York’s electricity system evolves, improving how electricity is managed, delivered, and utilized will be critical to maximizing the performance of our existing grid infrastructure and delivering greater value to consumers. NYSERDA looks forward to receiving concept papers that demonstrate how emerging products and solutions can enhance grid efficiency, improve reliability and resilience, and help reduce system costs – ensuring New Yorkers benefit from a smarter, more flexible energy system that makes the most of the energy resources available to us.”

NYSERDA’s Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) program seeks eligible proposals for the development and demonstration of products and solutions that support a high-performing electric grid in New York State. NYSERDA will accept applications from qualified entities and teams through a two-step competitive process: (1) applicants will initially submit concept papers of their proposals for an evaluation and (2) based on those evaluations, a select group of applicants will be invited to submit final, full proposals. Teams can consist of commercial firms, manufacturers, industry associations, research organizations, universities, government agencies, corporations, investors or end-users.

As part of the two-step process, concept papers should address one or more of the 14 eligible topic areas noted in the solicitation and support building an ecosystem of advanced energy technologies and supply chains in New York State. Submittals must include a clear plan to implement commercial deployment, address market risks and uncertainties, show cost effective methods, and illustrate benefits to New Yorkers. Final projects selected will be funded at up to $3 million per project and require a minimum cost share of 50%. Projects must be proposed by companies located in New York State or have physical work performed in a New York State community.

Rolling submissions are now being accepted until September 7, 2029, 3:00 p.m. ET for concept papers and until November 19, 2029, 3:00 p.m. ET for full proposals, or until all funds are committed. For additional details and associated documents, visit NYSERDA’s website.

New York State Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory M. Christian said, “A significant amount of additional infrastructure will need to be built over time to continue operating the energy system reliably as demand continues to rise and add pressure to New York’s aging electricity grid. This funding made available through competitive process to support innovative Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) will stretch and optimize the efficiency of existing and new infrastructure, and help to mitigate the growing cost burden for New York ratepayers.”

This program has been developed in partnership with the Joint Utilities of New York members Con Edison, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Orange & Rockland through the Advanced Technology Working Group to accommodate the State’s integration of renewable energy sources and understand their impact on the transmission and distribution systems which serve over 13 million households, businesses, and government facilities across the state.

Since 2016, approximately $128 million has been awarded to over 178 grid technology companies and research organizations through the GETs program for projects that improve low-cost high-accuracy grid sensors, modeling and simulation tools, and advanced engineering solutions.

Today’s announcement supports NYSERDA’s Innovation and Research (I&R) program, which invests over $96 million per year to attract world-class energy innovators, reduce risk for private investors and remove barriers to clean energy adoption in New York State, leveraging $15 in additional investment for every $1 spent. NYSERDA has partnered with over 900 companies that have helped make more than 300 products commercially available for consumers, businesses and utilities.

Funding for this program is provided through the New York State Public Service Commission’s 2025 Innovation and Research Order , which funds statewide clean energy innovation and research programs from 2026 through 2030.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 40 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors. The State is also working to disburse the historic $2 billion Sustainable Future Program, which will deliver targeted funding to lower emissions, reduce household energy costs, and spur green job growth.

NYSERDA

Since 1975, NYSERDA has been working to advance New York’s energy system and economy. As a public benefit corporation, NYSERDA has served as an objective source for information and technical expertise to drive innovation and investment. NYSERDA professionals have worked to protect the environment and help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. To learn more about NYSERDA’s programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov.