County Commissioners Seeking Members for Police Accountability Board

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are actively seeking individuals to fill vacancies on The Police Accountability Board. Applications are being accepted through Friday, July 17, 2026

The Police Accountability Board holds quarterly meetings with heads of local law enforcement agencies and works to improve matters of policing. They receive complaints of police misconduct filed by members of the public and on a quarterly basis review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by charging committees. They are also required to annually submit a report to the county that identifies any trends in the disciplinary process of police officers locally and makes recommendations on changes to policy that would improve police accountability.

For individuals interested in serving, the application process is accessible online at https://onboard.qac.org/. Alternatively, applicants may navigate to the official county website at qac.org and search for the specific Board or Commission to find the relevant application page.

To be considered for the vacancies, interested candidates are requested to submit their resume and a detailed letter of interest through the online application software.