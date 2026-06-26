Shuttle Service Information for July 1 Family Fun & Fireworks at Kent Narrows

To help accommodate attendees and reduce parking congestion, complimentary shuttle service will be available for the July 1 Family Fun & Fireworks event at Kent Narrows.

The first shuttles will depart from both Kent Island High School and Grasonville Elementary School at 5:45 p.m. Shuttle service between the satellite parking locations and the Old Kent Narrows Outlets event site will operate continuously throughout the evening until 8:15 p.m.

The final shuttle departures from the satellite parking locations to the event site will leave at 8:15 p.m.

Following the fireworks display, all shuttle buses will remain at the Old Kent Narrows Outlets and provide return transportation to both school parking locations.

Parking at the Old Kent Narrows Outlets will be very limited. Attendees are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the free satellite parking and shuttle service available at:

• Kent Island High School

• Grasonville Elementary School

Both satellite parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m.

Family Fun activities begin at 6:00 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating with you at this year's event.