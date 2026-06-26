Pender County Commissioners Approve Revised Budget Ordinance to Increase Funding for Schools

The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $2.7 million in current expense funding for Pender County Schools following a joint meeting with the Pender County Board of Education.

The funding will allow the school district to maintain current staffing and services for the 2026-27 school year. The additional money will come from the county’s fund balance and will not affect the tax rate. The tax rate will remain the same as previously approved when the county budget was initially adopted earlier this month.

The decision followed remarks from school officials, teachers, parents and students who discussed how potential budget cuts could affect classrooms, instructional resources, staff retention and overall student performance.

During the meeting, leaders from both boards discussed the challenges created by growth, rising costs and stagnant state funding. District officials also noted that Pender County Schools has made academic progress while operating with one of the lowest per-pupil expenditure rankings in the state.

Commissioners discussed several options before voting to suspend the rules, amend the agenda and approve a revised budget ordinance allocating funding from the county’s fund balance.

Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate made the motion, which Vice-Chair George seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

The meeting adjourned with both boards emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue on matters affecting Pender County Schools.

To review the most recently adopted budget message, ordinance and fee schedule, visit.