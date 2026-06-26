Meet and Greet With New County Manager Joe Kerby Was a Success

Montrose County was pleased to welcome our new County Manager, Joe Kerby, during a recent community open house at the Historic Courthouse. Thank you to the many community members, elected officials, county employees, and partners who stopped by to introduce themselves, share a warm welcome, and help make the event such a success. We look forward to Joe's leadership and to continuing to serve the residents of Montrose County together.

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