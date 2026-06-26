Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,746 in the last 365 days.

Meet and Greet With New County Manager Joe Kerby Was a Success

Montrose County was pleased to welcome our new County Manager, Joe Kerby, during a recent community open house at the Historic Courthouse. Thank you to the many community members, elected officials, county employees, and partners who stopped by to introduce themselves, share a warm welcome, and help make the event such a success. We look forward to Joe's leadership and to continuing to serve the residents of Montrose County together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meet and Greet With New County Manager Joe Kerby Was a Success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.