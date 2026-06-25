Ethiopia: ICRC provides seeds and fertilizers to 132,000 people

"You reached us during a very difficult time,” said a farmer from a hard-hit area in West Wellega, in the Oromia region. About 30,000 people benefitted from the assistance in this zone, while 18,000 residents of the Sasiga district in East Wellega received wheat and teff seeds along with fertilizers.

In Amhara, the ICRC and ERCS distributed seeds (mostly a mix of maize, wheat or teff) and fertilizers to 12,000 people in seven affected areas of Gojjam and to 36,000 in nine isolated communities of North Wollo. One of the residents said:

Getting fertilizer is a luxury here – access and supply has been a big constraint for over a year."

In Tigray, fertilizers, wheat, teff and sorghum seeds were distributed in 13 rural areas from the southern, eastern, central and northwestern zones, helping 36,000 farmers and their families.