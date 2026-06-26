Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 26, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville, Maine 04617
State Park: Holbrook Island
Event Type: Special Event

Come enjoy the experimental musical adventure that will electrify the forest and send you dancing on the lawn. The genius of Hallzeek ties in the rhythm and beats that will make you wonder what comes next. Bring a picnic, and a blanket. The concert will be on the lawn. Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road.

Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012
Cost: Free courtesy of the Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary. And the entry is always free at the Sanctuary.
Co-Sponsor: Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary
Related Website

Related Documents:

Flyer for Hallzeek performance