Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 26, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville, Maine 04617

State Park: Holbrook Island

Event Type: Special Event

Come enjoy the experimental musical adventure that will electrify the forest and send you dancing on the lawn. The genius of Hallzeek ties in the rhythm and beats that will make you wonder what comes next. Bring a picnic, and a blanket. The concert will be on the lawn. Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012

Cost: Free courtesy of the Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary. And the entry is always free at the Sanctuary.

Co-Sponsor: Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary

Related Website



Related Documents:

Flyer for Hallzeek performance