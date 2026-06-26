Baker Jones Holdings Surpasses £1.6 Billion in Private Fixed-Income Transactions

Milestone highlights institutional shift toward capital preservation and bespoke alternative fixed-income structures.

BERKSHIRE, READING, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON, UK — June 26, 2026 — Baker Jones Holdings, a premier private asset management firm, today announced that its fixed-income department has successfully structured and executed more than £1.6 billion (€1.9 billion) in private fixed-income transactions. The milestone underscores a significant shift in investor sentiment as institutional and qualified private market participants increasingly seek out private credit and alternative income solutions to shield capital from broader macroeconomic headwinds.The firm’s robust performance is driven by a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability, which has prompted investors to re-evaluate traditional liquid asset classes. By prioritizing capital preservation, asset diversification, and predictable yield structures, Baker Jones Holdings has established itself as a reliable partner for large-scale institutional participants, including pension funds and insurance companies.In addition to institutional mandates, Baker Jones Holdings continues to expand access to its specialized private credit framework. Selected co-investment opportunities and tailored debt facilities are strategically made available to eligible high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and qualified private clients who meet strict regulatory sophistication criteria.“Investor priorities continue to evolve in response to changing market conditions. The volume of private fixed-income transactions completed by our team reflects ongoing demand for private credit solutions from a broad range of market participants. Reaching the £1.6 billion milestone highlights the scale of our fixed-income platform and our ability to structure transactions for both institutional and eligible private investors.”Richard Jenkins, Head of Fixed Income at Baker Jones HoldingsTo support this substantial deployment of capital and keep pace with a robust pipeline of future mandates, Baker Jones Holdings is actively expanding its fixed-income division. The firm is adding senior analytical talent and structural specialists to further enhance its core focus areas, which include:Private Corporate Debt: Providing tailored direct lending and senior secured credit lines to mid-market enterprises.Infrastructure Debt: Underwriting long-term, asset-backed yielding debt structures for critical infrastructure projects.Advanced Credit Analysis: Deploying rigorous institutional risk-modeling and due diligence frameworks to insulate capital.Tailored Investment Structures: Designing custom-built duration and yield configurations matching specific institutional liability profiles.As the private credit market continues its structural expansion across the UK and Europe, Baker Jones Holdings remains positioned to match sophisticated capital with high-grade, non-bank lending opportunities that deliver sustainable, uncorrelated returns.About Baker Jones HoldingsBaker Jones Holdings is a leading alternative asset manager specializing in private market investment solutions. The firm manages capital on behalf of institutional investors and qualified private clients, focusing on capital preservation, risk-managed alternative income, and institutional-grade credit underwriting across global corporate and infrastructure debt markets.MEDIA CONTACTContact: Rachel JonesCompany: Baker Jones HoldingsEmail: media@bakerjonesholdings.comPhone: 0118 211 8521Website: www.bakerjonesholdings.com

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