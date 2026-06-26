Direct Bus Service from Kyoto to Awaji Island for Visitors to Nijigen no Mori's “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

Ticket Sales Begin on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At " Nijigen no Mori ," Awaji Island Anime Park in Japan, "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Direct Bus Ticket (Kyoto Departure/Arrival Version), which includes an admission ticket to the highly popular "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction enjoyed by visitors from both Japan and overseas, will go on sale from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.This ticket package combines a bus ticket that allows travelers to go directly from Kyoto to Awaji I.C. -the nearest express bus stop to Nijigen no Mori- without transfers, together with a Light Ticket for "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato." It offers an easy way to fully enjoy "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato."The Light Ticket allows guests to enjoy two attractions within "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato": The three-dimensional maze “Heaven’s Scroll (Ten no Maki)” and the mission rally “Earth Scroll (Chi no Maki).” The journey from Kyoto to Awaji Island takes approximately 90 minutes by highway bus. While it is close enough for a day trip, the route across the bridge and over the sea offers a special travel experience with a resort-like feeling.For summer outings in 2026, visitors can access "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" by highway bus.■"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Direct Bus Ticket (Kyoto Departure/Arrival Version) OverviewSale Start:Wednesday, July 1, 2026Details:A package including round-trip bus fare between Kyoto Station and Awaji I.C., plus admission to "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.Sales Location:Web sales onlySales site:Note:After purchase, ticket exchange is required at the Kyoto Bus Ticket Center.Price:Adults (12 years and older/ junior high school students and above): 8,200 JPYChildren (6 to under 12 years old / elementary school students): 4,250 JPY※All prices include tax.Available Days:Weekdays only, Monday through FridayExcludes Golden Week, Obon holiday period, year-end and New Year holidays, and other designated period.Reference:Major Japanese Holidays 2026July 13–16 Obon FestivalJuly 20 Marine DayAugust 11 Mountain DayAugust 13–16 Obon FestivalSeptember 21 Respect for the Aged DaySeptember 22 Citizens' HolidaySeptember 23 Autumnal Equinox DayOctober 12 Sports DayNovember 3 Culture DayNovember 23 Labor Thanksgiving DayDecember 31 New Year’s EveMajor Japanese Holidays 2027January 1 New Year’s DayJanuary 2–3 New Year (Shogatsu)January 11 Coming of Age DayFebruary 11 National Foundation DayFebruary 23 Emperor’s BirthdayMarch 21 Vernal Equinox DayApril 29 Showa DayMay 3 Constitution Memorial DayMay 4 Greenery DayMay 5 Children’s DayJuly 13–16 Obon FestivalJuly 19 Marine DayAugust 11 Mountain DayAugust 13–16 Obon FestivalSeptember 21 Respect for the Aged DaySeptember 22 Citizens' HolidaySeptember 23 Autumnal Equinox DayOctober 11 Sports DayNovember 3 Culture DayNovember 23 Labor Thanksgiving DayDecember 31 New Year’s EveDeparture/Arrival Location: Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma Side)Notes:Schedules may change depending on traffic conditions of the day.Recommended Itinerary07:40 Depart Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma) on Awa Express Kyoto No.109:12 Arrive at Awaji I.C.09:24 Board the free shuttle bus from Awaji I.C.09:27 Arrive at Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F09:37 Arrive at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato (approximately 10 minutes on foot from Parking Lot F)16:23 Board the free shuttle bus from Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F16:25 Arrive at Awaji I.C.16:55 Depart Awaji I.C. on Awa Express Kyoto Bus No.1218:28 Arrive at Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma)*Please note that arrival may be delayed due to traffic or other unavoidable circumstances.*The Awa Express Kyoto schedule will be the new timetable effective from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.*The free shuttle bus timetable is as of June 〇, 2026.■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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