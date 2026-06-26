Direct Bus Service from Kyoto to Awaji Island for Visitors to Nijigen no Mori's “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”
Ticket Sales Begin on Wednesday, July 1, 2026AWAJI, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At "Nijigen no Mori," Awaji Island Anime Park in Japan, "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Direct Bus Ticket (Kyoto Departure/Arrival Version), which includes an admission ticket to the highly popular "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction enjoyed by visitors from both Japan and overseas, will go on sale from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
This ticket package combines a bus ticket that allows travelers to go directly from Kyoto to Awaji I.C. -the nearest express bus stop to Nijigen no Mori- without transfers, together with a Light Ticket for "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato." It offers an easy way to fully enjoy "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato."
The Light Ticket allows guests to enjoy two attractions within "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato": The three-dimensional maze “Heaven’s Scroll (Ten no Maki)” and the mission rally “Earth Scroll (Chi no Maki).” The journey from Kyoto to Awaji Island takes approximately 90 minutes by highway bus. While it is close enough for a day trip, the route across the bridge and over the sea offers a special travel experience with a resort-like feeling.
For summer outings in 2026, visitors can access "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" by highway bus.
■"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Direct Bus Ticket (Kyoto Departure/Arrival Version) Overview
Sale Start:
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Details:
A package including round-trip bus fare between Kyoto Station and Awaji I.C., plus admission to "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.
Sales Location:
Web sales only
Sales site:
https://www.kkday.com/en-us/product/119625-awaji-island-anime-theme-park-naruto-boruto-village-admission-ticket-japan?ccy=USD
Note:
After purchase, ticket exchange is required at the Kyoto Bus Ticket Center.
Price:
Adults (12 years and older/ junior high school students and above): 8,200 JPY
Children (6 to under 12 years old / elementary school students): 4,250 JPY
※All prices include tax.
Available Days:
Weekdays only, Monday through Friday
Excludes Golden Week, Obon holiday period, year-end and New Year holidays, and other designated period.
Reference:
Major Japanese Holidays 2026
July 13–16 Obon Festival
July 20 Marine Day
August 11 Mountain Day
August 13–16 Obon Festival
September 21 Respect for the Aged Day
September 22 Citizens' Holiday
September 23 Autumnal Equinox Day
October 12 Sports Day
November 3 Culture Day
November 23 Labor Thanksgiving Day
December 31 New Year’s Eve
Major Japanese Holidays 2027
January 1 New Year’s Day
January 2–3 New Year (Shogatsu)
January 11 Coming of Age Day
February 11 National Foundation Day
February 23 Emperor’s Birthday
March 21 Vernal Equinox Day
April 29 Showa Day
May 3 Constitution Memorial Day
May 4 Greenery Day
May 5 Children’s Day
July 13–16 Obon Festival
July 19 Marine Day
August 11 Mountain Day
August 13–16 Obon Festival
September 21 Respect for the Aged Day
September 22 Citizens' Holiday
September 23 Autumnal Equinox Day
October 11 Sports Day
November 3 Culture Day
November 23 Labor Thanksgiving Day
December 31 New Year’s Eve
Departure/Arrival Location: Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma Side)
Notes:
Schedules may change depending on traffic conditions of the day.
Recommended Itinerary
07:40 Depart Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma) on Awa Express Kyoto No.1
09:12 Arrive at Awaji I.C.
09:24 Board the free shuttle bus from Awaji I.C.
09:27 Arrive at Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F
09:37 Arrive at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato (approximately 10 minutes on foot from Parking Lot F)
16:23 Board the free shuttle bus from Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F
16:25 Arrive at Awaji I.C.
16:55 Depart Awaji I.C. on Awa Express Kyoto Bus No.12
18:28 Arrive at Kyoto Station Central Exit (Karasuma)
*Please note that arrival may be delayed due to traffic or other unavoidable circumstances.
*The Awa Express Kyoto schedule will be the new timetable effective from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
*The free shuttle bus timetable is as of June 〇, 2026.
■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato
NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.
The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.
■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)
Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.
By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.
The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.
■Access
① By Highway Bus
From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.
② By Train + Highway Bus
From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.
©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.
©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.
Aika Kusuzaki
Nijigennomori Inc.
+81 80-4468-5651
email us here
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