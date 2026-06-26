All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport Addresses the Behavioral Challenges Dogs Create in Homes With Young Children

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Shreveport trainers explain why jumping, nipping, and boundary issues become safety concerns in family households and how in-home sessions correct them.

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For families with children under 10, a dog that jumps, nips, or ignores commands is not simply an inconvenience. It is a recurring safety risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that children ages 5 to 9 sustain dog bite injuries at higher rates than any other age group, and the majority of those bites come not from unknown dogs but from family pets in familiar settings. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport has seen consistent demand from Caddo Parish families seeking training specifically because a dog that behaves reliably around adults is failing to do so around children.The behavioral gap is predictable. Children move unpredictably, speak in high-pitched voices, run, and approach dogs in ways that adults typically do not. A dog without structured boundary training interprets that energy as an invitation to match it, leading to jumping that knocks small children down and mouthing that escalates from play-nipping to genuine injury. Veterinary behavioral literature consistently identifies jumping on household members as one of the most common behaviors dogs exhibit, and research confirms that the behavior becomes a reliable default when it has been repeated without correction. In homes with young children, that pattern carries real consequences.Group training classes address these behaviors in controlled, low-distraction environments that rarely reflect what actually happens inside a Shreveport family home. The Private Lessons program at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport takes a different approach. A trainer comes directly to the family's residence for two one-on-one sessions scheduled two weeks apart, observing the dog in the specific environment where problem behaviors occur and teaching corrections in the context where they need to hold. If the dog charges the front door when children arrive home from school, the training addresses that exact scenario. If it jumps on guests in the living room or nips during high-energy play in the backyard, those situations become the training ground.The curriculum covers come when called, sit and stay, heel, place command, and boundary recognition, the commands that create safe structure around children. It also addresses separation anxiety and desensitization to the kinds of sudden movements and noises that young children routinely produce. After the two sessions, owners leave with a clear understanding of the techniques and the tools needed to maintain the training at home. Both programs include unlimited follow-up for the life of the dog, allowing families to return for additional support as children grow, new situations arise, or a second dog enters the household.The family-specific demand for in-home training reflects a broader pattern in how Shreveport residents are approaching dog ownership. According to the 2025 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey, dog ownership in the United States reached 68 million households, an all-time high. More than 40 percent of households with children under 18 include at least one dog. In families where both elements are present, the behavioral expectations placed on that dog are higher than in adult-only households, and the consequences of unaddressed behavioral problems are more immediate. All Dogs Unleashed in Shreveport, LA also offers a two-week Board and Train program for families whose schedules make private lesson visits difficult or whose dogs require more intensive behavioral work before returning to the household. Both options are built on the same training methodology, which teaches dogs to self-correct rather than relying on owner intervention to produce compliance. Families in Caddo Parish can reach the Shreveport location at (318) 593-7321 to schedule a free in-person consultation.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport provides dog training, boarding, and grooming services from its location at 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana. The facility specializes in results-driven obedience training for dogs of all breeds and ages, offering a two-week Board and Train program, Private Lessons, Boarding, Refresh Training, and Grooming. All programs include unlimited follow-up for the life of the dog. All Dogs Unleashed is part of a 20-location national franchise founded in 2007. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ShreveportAddress: 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105Phone: (318) 593-7321Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

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