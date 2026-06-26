Energy Subcommittee Advances Eight Bills to Safeguard American Families From Rising Electricity Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, led a markup of eight bills.

“Throughout this Congress, witnesses before our subcommittee have made things crystal clear: Our nation is in the midst of a concerning reliability crisis; Affordability challenges are straining household budgets; and our electric sector must meet the moment to ensure our country can compete and win in the next generation economy,” said Chairman Latta. “These pillars have been our North Star. Today, we are taking action to improve the daily lives of everyday American families.”

Legislative Vote Summary:

H.R. 9332 , the Load Forecasting Enhancement Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, the Load Forecasting Enhancement Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 9339 , the Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, the Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 9335 , the Advanced Transmission Technology to Reduce Rates Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

, the Advanced Transmission Technology to Reduce Rates Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote. H.R. 9340 , the Ratepayer Protection Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, the Ratepayer Protection Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 6633 , the High-Capacity Grid Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

, the High-Capacity Grid Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote. H.R. 6529 , the Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

, the Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote. H.R. 2986 , the Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act of 2025, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

, the Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act of 2025, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote. H.R. 9338, the Pipeline Safety Authorization Act of 2026, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

Watch the full markup here.

Below are key excerpts from today’s markup:



Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) on H.R. 9338, the Pipeline Safety Authorization Act of 2026: “As H.R. 9338 advances to the full committee, this bill provides PHMSA with the resources and direction necessary to continue safeguarding more than three million miles of pipeline infrastructure across these great United States. From ensuring that PHMSA's cost-benefit analysis remains focused on safety factors within the United States to promoting best practices across state damage prevention programs, H.R. 9338 helps strengthen pipeline safety across the board. Americans deserve nothing less than our continued effort to move the needle closer and closer to 100 percent safety, and this legislation helps do exactly that. Our nation's pipeline infrastructure operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to safely deliver the reliable and affordable energy that powers American homes, American businesses, and American industries, while supporting our allies across the world.”



Congressman Gabe Evans (CO-08) on H.R. 9340, the Ratepayer Protection Act: “The Ratepayer Protection Act rests on three common-sense principles. First, large-load customers should cover the full incremental cost of any generation, transmission, or distribution upgrades needed to serve their load. If a data center needs a new high-voltage line or a new generating station to meet that load, they are responsible for those costs—not businesses or families. Second, contracts should include meaningful financial assurances, upfront and long-term, to make sure that these large-load entities have the money to pay for this built-out infrastructure. Communities should not be left paying for infrastructure built by a single customer who later scales back or relocates. Third, this bill has flexibility. It says the what, but it leaves the how to the states. It does not impose a federal mandatory standard. Instead, it provides a thoughtful requirement for states to consider how they connect these large loads. States know their grids and their industries, and all of these stakeholders need to engage together with their local utilities, counties, and local governments to decide what approach is best for them.”



Congresswoman Harshbarger (TN-01) on H.R. 9339, the Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act: “The Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act, would direct the Department of Energy, FERC, and IRC to analyze how high-performance computing and AI can enhance our bulk power system and assess what limitations may delay their adoption. As energy demand continues to grow at a lightning pace, grid infrastructure needs to operate at peak efficiency and capacity. These emerging technologies have the potential to provide our grid operators with the tools to dramatically speed up the interconnection queue process, expediting timelines to bring new generation online. They can also enhance existing operations through predictive maintenance—identifying what assets need repairs now, before they fail.”