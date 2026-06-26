Health Subcommittee Advances 15 Bills to Protect American Communities and Increase Health Care Price Transparency to the Full Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, led a markup of 15 bills that will safeguard Americans from the harms of illicit substances and increase price transparency in our health care system, making the cost of care more affordable for all Americans.

"Today's markup furthered our efforts to lower health care costs for all Americans and safeguard our communities," said Chairman Griffith. "The current lack of transparency leaves patients in the dark and limits their ability to make informed care decisions. We know there is more work that needs to be done to refine many of these bills between our subcommittee action today and full committee markup, but this is something that has been important to both sides of the aisle and I look forward to continuing that work."

Legislative Vote Summary:

Watch the full markup here.

Below are key excerpts from today's markup:



Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (TN-01) on H.R. 9389, the Nutrition Education and Chronic Disease Prevention and Community Health Centers Act: "Many of the communities I represent face significant health care access challenges. Patients may have to travel long distances to see a specialist, and in many areas, the community health center is the most accessible source of primary care. These centers are often the front door to our health care system for working families, rural residents, and underserved populations. Community health centers already provide high-quality, cost-effective care to millions of Americans, but they cannot solve our chronic disease crisis without the tools and resources to address one of the root causes, which is poor nutrition. My legislation helps bridge this gap. This legislation would support evidence-based nutrition counseling within community health centers. It would strengthen provider training and nutrition science, encourage team-based care models that include registered dietitians and community health workers, and prioritize centers serving communities with high rates of food insecurity and diet-related disease. This legislation also builds upon the trusted infrastructure that community health centers already have established in communities across the country."



Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) on H.R. 1266, the Combatting Illicit Xylazine Act: "Drug traffickers have increasingly used xylazine as a low-cost cutting agent, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs, creating mixtures that are more dangerous, more difficult to treat, and increasingly present in communities throughout the country, unfortunately. Our laws must keep pace with these emerging threats, and that's what we're doing today. The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act would classify xylazine as a schedule III-controlled substance, provide law enforcement with additional tools to track and combat its diversion into the illicit market, and require further reporting and analysis regarding its prevalence and misuse. At the same time, this legislation protects the legitimate use of xylazine by veterinarians."



Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (IA-01) on H.R. 9390, the Prices on the Wall Act of 2026: "For years, policymakers on both sides of the aisle have supported efforts to increase health care transparency. My bill builds on those efforts by making price information more visible and accessible to the people who need it most. Health care consumers deserve the same transparency that exists in virtually every other sector of our economy. Price transparency empowers patients. It encourages competition. It rewards providers who deliver the highest quality care at the most affordable cost, and it helps families make informed decisions about where they seek care. This is not about increasing bureaucracy; it is about providing patients with clear information. It is about respecting consumers and bringing greater accountability to our health care system. Americans work hard for every dollar they earn, and they deserve to know what price they are paying before they receive a service. Transparency is not a partisan issue; it is a patient issue. And I have put that into effect in my practice, so it is doable."