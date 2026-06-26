June 25, 2026

The Maine Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) is notifying homeowners, pesticide users, retailers, and applicators that new restrictions on certain rodenticides and herbicides took effect on June 16, 2026.

Under the new rules, products containing the following active ingredients are now classified as Restricted Use Pesticides in Maine:

Rodenticides

Brodifacoum

Bromadiolone

Difenacoum

Difethialone

Herbicides

As a result, these products may only be purchased and used by individuals who hold a valid pesticide applicator license issued by the BPC.

General Use Pesticide Dealers may no longer sell products containing these active ingredients, and unlicensed individuals may no longer purchase or use them.

What Homeowners Need to Know

Homeowners and other unlicensed individuals who currently possess products containing these active ingredients may no longer use them. Existing products should be stored safely and disposed of properly.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local municipality to learn about household hazardous waste collection events. Additional information about pesticide disposal options, including facilities that accept pesticides and annual collection programs, is available through the BPC website.

Why the Rules Changed

The restrictions were enacted in response to legislation passed by the 132nd Maine Legislature, including:

The legislation was intended to limit the use of Second-Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) and Tebuthiuron-containing herbicides by homeowners and other unlicensed individuals.

The Board has posted a list of currently registered products affected by these restrictions. The list was generated on June 23, 2026, and may not include products that are not currently registered but could seek future registration in Maine. Users should consult the Board's website for the most current list of registered pesticide products.

For additional information, including the complete rule language contained in 01-026 CMR Chapter 40, contact the BPC at pesticides@maine.gov or 207-287-2731.