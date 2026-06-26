The panel at the press conference consisted of:Father Andrew Nguyen Huu Le, founder and representative of the Movement.Mr. Phan Thanh Chau, Event Chairman for the daytime program and representative of the Vietnamese Nationalist Party.Mr. Nguyen Kien, Even The panel included with an interactive dialogue with journalists. Topics covered international coordination, youth involvement, and crowd logistics in Westminster. The committee clarifies transportation setups, safety measures, and global broadcasting acc saigon4saigon movement in 2026 Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) Tet

June 20, 2026 .before journalists and community leaders in Orange County, CA, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT launched an international mobilization campaign.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH CAMPAIGN: SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT HOSTS PRESS CONFERENCE IN ORANGE COUNTY FOR “SAIGON DAY 2026” A broad coalition of civic, political, and religious organizations unites in Little Saigon, California, to launch global commemorative initiatives marking 50 years since the renaming of Saigon and 20 years of dedication to historical preservation.before journalists and community leaders in Orange County, California, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT launched an international mobilization campaign. This media event marks the critical countdown to two major commemorative events scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Westminster, California—the cultural heartland of the overseas Vietnamese diaspora.The press conference follows a successful community gathering in Montreal, Canada, on June 14, 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of the Movement. Today’s event focused on an upcoming historical milestone: the 50th anniversary of July 2, 1976—the date the post-war communist regime officially renamed the city to "Ho Chi Minh City." Organizers designated 2026 as “The Year of Saigon” to promote global reflection, remembrance, and cultural preservation.STRATEGIC BRIEFINGS FROM THE PRESS PANELThe conference drew extensive representation from major Vietnamese-language radio, television, print, and digital media across North America, Europe, and Australia. The panel featured prominent leaders who articulated the operational and historical dimensions of the upcoming July 5 commemorations.- Keynote Address by Father Andrew Nguyen Huu LeFather Andrew Nguyen Huu Le, founder and representative of the Movement, opened the panel by emphasizing that preserving the name of Saigon is vital for cultural identity:"The name Saigon is far more than a geographical designation. For millions of Vietnamese people worldwide, it remains a symbol of historical memory, cultural identity, and shared experience. Preserving that memory is a sacred obligation that belongs not only to those who lived through history, but even more so to future generations."- Briefing on Daytime Ceremonies by Mr. Phan Thanh ChauMr. Phan Thanh Chau, Event Chairman for the daytime program and representative of the Vietnamese Nationalist Party, presented the layout for SAIGON DAY 2026. He detailed the symbolic choice of an open civic space to honor the city's legacy, noting that the morning ceremonies will combine traditional solemnity with educational elements to engage younger generations.- Briefing on the Evening Program by Mr. Nguyen KienMr. Nguyen Kien, Event Chairman for the evening gala and representative of the Humanist Socialist Party, outlined A NIGHT IN REMEMBRANCE OF SAIGON. The evening program will feature classical music, cultural presentations, personal reflections, and community fellowship centered on enduring memories of Saigon.- Press Q&A SessionThe panel concluded with an interactive dialogue with journalists. Topics covered international coordination, youth involvement, and crowd logistics in Westminster. The committee clarified transportation setups, safety measures, and global broadcasting access for overseas audiences.HISTORICAL FRAMEWORK AND REFUSAL OF REVISIONISMA central theme underscored throughout the press conference was the deep historical trauma associated with the renaming of the city. Organizers spoke candidly about why the current nomenclature remains a source of deep pain and rejection for millions in the diaspora.The coalition asserted that stripping Saigon of its name was a deliberate attempt to erase the cultural and democratic legacy of the Republic of Vietnam. Furthermore, replacing the name with that of Ho Chi Minh is viewed as a profound historical insult. They cited grievances, identifying the namesake as the primary architect of a regime responsible for the destruction of civil liberties and the loss of civilian lives during the conflict.Speakers recalled civilian casualties from urban bombings, grenade attacks, and the indiscriminate artillery shelling of residential neighborhoods, particularly during the 1968 Tet Offensive. By organizing "The Year of Saigon 2026," the coalition seeks to challenge state-sponsored revisionism, providing an alternative historical narrative rooted in the lived experiences of survivors and refugees.A UNITED COALITION OF CIVIC, POLITICAL, AND RELIGIOUS LEADERSTo commemorate this 50-year milestone, the Saigon for Saigon Movement unified seven prominent organizations spanning political, civil rights, and religious spectrums:1. GREAT VIET PARTY (Đại Việt Quốc Dân Đảng)2. HUMANIST SOCIALIST PARTY (Đảng Nhân Bản Xã Hội)3. ASSEMBLY FOR DEMOCRACY OF VIETNAM (Họp Mặt Dân Chủ)4. VIETNAM DEMOCRACY FEDERATION (Lực Lượng Dân Tộc Cứu Nguy Tổ Quốc)5. VIETNAM HUMAN RIGHTS NETWORK (Mạng Lưới Nhân Quyền Việt Nam)6. MOVEMENT OF THE VIETNAM LAITY IN DIASPORA (Phong Trào Giáo Dân Việt Nam Hải Ngoại)7. VIETNAMESE NATIONALIST PARTY (Việt Nam Quốc Dân Đảng)The activities also receive spiritual guidance and moral support from Venerable Thich Minh Tuyen, Third Supreme Patriarch of the World Mendicant Buddhist Sangha. This coalition reflects a unified front dedicated to preserving the historical memory and cultural heritage associated with Saigo FULLEVENT LOGISTICS AND PUBLIC INVITATIONBoth events on Sunday, July 5, 2026, are free and open to the general public, welcoming individuals, families, veterans, and youth organizations.EVENT 1: SAIGON DAY 2026Date/Time: Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.Venue: Vietnamese American War Memorial Park (8192 13th Street, Westminster, CA 92683)Chairman: Mr. PHAN THANH CHAU (Vietnamese Nationalist Party)Focus: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the renaming, honoring historical legacy, and public reflection.EVENT 2: A NIGHT IN REMEMBRANCE OF SAIGONDate/Time: Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.Venue: Lavender Reception Hall (14190 Beach Boulevard, Westminster, CA 92683)Chairman: Mr. NGUYEN KIEN (Humanist Socialist Party)Focus: Music, cultural presentations, personal reflections, and community fellowship.ABOUT THE SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENTFounded on January 15, 2006, in Westminster, California, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT is an international civic and cultural initiative dedicated to preserving awareness of the historical and symbolic significance of Saigon. Over two decades, the Movement has organized educational programs, international conferences, documentary projects, and community outreach throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.MEDIA CONTACT AND PRESS CREDENTIALINGMedia Liaison: Mr. LY THANH LIEM, Executive DirectorOrganization: SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENTMailing Address: PO Box 350, Tolleson, AZ 85353 USAPhone: (408) 567-4493 | Email: Contact@Saigon4Saigon.orgWebsite: www.Saigon4Saigon.org

HISTORY AND OPERATION OF THE SAIGON4SAIGON MOVEMENT. (LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH VÀ HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA PHONG TRÀO QUỐC DÂN ĐÒI TRẢ TÊN SÀI GÒN)

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