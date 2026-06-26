Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

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Press Release

Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 25th, 2026

The Council of Ministers met in the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium at the Ministry of Finance in Dili and approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by Vice-Minister of Finance Regina de Jesus, regarding the composition of the Political Review Committee for the preparation of the 2027 General State Budget.

The Political Review Committee’s objective is to ensure that the annual plans of the Public Administrative Sector services and entities are feasible and aligned with the national priorities established in the 2011–2030 Strategic Development Plan, the Government Program, the medium-term plans, and other strategic documents. It is also responsible for ensuring that the allocated budgetary appropriations comply with these plans and the established expenditure ceilings, and that the inclusion of appropriations in the General State Budget is contingent upon the prior inclusion of the respective activities in the annual plans of the relevant agencies or entities.

The Political Review Committee will be chaired by the Prime Minister and will also comprise the two Vice-Prime Ministers, the Vice-Minister of Finance, the Minister of Public Works, and the Minister of Planning and Strategic Investment. The Secretary of State for Equality, the President of the Institute for the Defence of Children’s Rights, and a representative of the Association of Persons with Disabilities of Timor-Leste will also participate in the meetings of the Political Review Committee as observers. END