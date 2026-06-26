From Learning to Action: Initiatives Advancing the Conservation of Native Bees in the BIOAY
In this context, and within the framework of the recently approved provincial ordinance establishing Pollinating Insects Week in Oxapampa, BIONATIVAS members decided to actively participate in the first official celebration by proposing and organizing their own introductory meliponiculture training workshop.
This first workshop was designed and implemented by the cooperative itself as a training initiative aimed at its members and open to the general public. Through this activity, participants assumed the role of facilitators, sharing the knowledge acquired through the FFSs and strengthening their position as active promoters of meliponiculture in the territory.
In addition to replicating what they had learned, this experience enabled them to generate income through a paid training service, thereby contributing to the strengthening of their technical, organizational, and economic capacities.
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