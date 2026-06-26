The 59th Session of the IOC Executive Council
The Executive Council brings together representatives of IOC Member States to oversee the implementation of the Commission’s programme, review progress since the previous Assembly, and provide guidance on strategic priorities in ocean science and services.
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