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The 59th Session of the IOC Executive Council

The 59th Session of the IOC Executive Council will take place from 30 June to 3 July 2026 at UNESCO HQ in Paris.

The Executive Council brings together representatives of IOC Member States to oversee the implementation of the Commission’s programme, review progress since the previous Assembly, and provide guidance on strategic priorities in ocean science and services.

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The 59th Session of the IOC Executive Council

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