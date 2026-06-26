IFAP Bureau meeting advances global cooperation for inclusive digital futures

The meeting formally launched a three-year partnership between IFAP and the Research Institute on Information and Communication Accessibility of the Communication University of China, covering the period from 2026 to 2029.

Guilherme Canela, the IFAP Secretary, stressed that this partnership is instrumental to advance IFAP’s priority on Information Accessibility, in line with IFAP’s Strategic Plan 2023-2029. It coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 25th anniversary of the Information for All Programme in 2026.

Peng Zheng, Vice President of the Communication University of China, Liang Qin, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Foundation for Human Rights Development, and Professor Haizheng Fu, Executive Dean of the Research Institute on Information and Communication Accessibility at the Communication University of China, shared experiences and initiatives aimed at promoting accessible information and communication, fostering inclusion and advancing shared cultural rights through accessible communication.