UNESCO and SEVENTEEN scale-up global youth empowerment initiative focused on creativity and well-being

The event featured testimonies from young leaders, interactive discussions, and a showcase of impactful initiatives spanning mental health, arts, social inclusion and cultural heritage.

The event also marked the second anniversary of SEVENTEEN’s appointment as UNESCO’s first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in June 2024. Since then, the partnership has supported and resourced the Global Youth Grant Scheme, Going Together, providing grants to 100 youth-led projects across 64 countries, enabling them to reach over 21,000 direct beneficiaries and engaging more than 1.2 million people online. These initiatives have delivered more than 700 community-based activities addressing key global priorities through creative, locally driven approaches.

Scale-up: Spotlight on 10 outstanding projects

The new scale-up phase which lasts until December 2026, will offer funding and mentorship to 10 projects, chosen from amongst the 100 projects in the original cohort for their strong potential. These projects span from youth empowerment, mental health, literacy, to connecting with nature and cultural expression, demonstrating the breadth and innovation of youth-led action worldwide.

During the event, youth grantees shared personal testimonies, explaining how they connected to the issues their projects aimed to tackle, while engaging with JOSHUA on the powerful and positive impact of art and creativity.