Lahaina to host Little League tournament for first time in 18 years





Fulfilling his commitment to the West Maui community, Mayor Richard Bissen announced that Lahaina will host a Little League tournament for the first time in 18 years.

The West Maui Little League will host a District III (Maui County) tournament when the Minors Division tournament kicks off June 26-30, 2026, at County of Maui facility Lahaina Recreation Center Field No. 4. West Maui Little League last hosted a District III tournament in 2008.

“As Lahaina continues to heal, bringing this tournament back to West Maui is a meaningful reminder of our community’s resilience. After 18 years, our young athletes once again have the opportunity to play in their hometown, while welcoming families and visitors who support our local businesses and contribute to West Maui’s ongoing recovery,” Mayor Bissen said. “Mahalo especially to the County Department of Parks and Recreation staff for their hard work to renovate and upgrade our playing field so Little League tournaments can return to Lahaina town.”

County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department (DPR) prioritized upgrading and renovating Lahaina Recreation Field No. 4, including fixing and building the pitching mound, weeding and adding dirt to the infield and making general agricultural improvements, allowing tournament play to return.

The 2026 Minors Division District III tournament is one of five Little League tournaments being held at County DPR facilities this summer.

“We are proud to provide the facilities that give Maui County’s young baseball players the opportunity to compete, grow and advance to the state tournament level,” DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “Our County teams work tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare these fields, and they take tremendous pride in creating a place where our keiki can showcase their talent, pursue their dreams and make lasting memories through the game they love.”

The Minors Division features players ages 8-10 from Little League teams Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry, Moloka‘i, Kīhei and host West Maui. The Maui County champion will advance to the Hawai‘i State Little League Minors Division Tournament, slated July 22–26, 2026, on Hawai‘i Island.

The Majors Division District III tournament for players ages 9-12 from June 19-23, 2026, at War Memorial Complex Field No. 1 featured Little League teams from host Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry, Moloka‘i, Kīhei and West Maui. Central East Maui won Tuesday and advances to the Hawai‘i State Little League Majors Division tournament set for July 17-21, 2026, at War Memorial Complex Field No. 1.

The Intermediate 50/70 Division Maui County tournament for players ages 11-13 from June 5-7, 2026, at Eddie Tam Memorial Complex Field No. 7 had teams from Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry and West Maui. Central East Maui won and moves on to the state tournament from July 10-14, 2026, on O‘ahu.

The Junior Division county tournament for players ages 12-14 years old from June 12-14, 2026, at Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium featured teams from Central East Maui, Moloka‘i and Maui Upcountry. Central East Maui won and moves on to the state tournament from June 26-29, 2026, on O‘ahu.

For general information about DPR and County sports facilities, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.



