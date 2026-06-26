OpCritical Releases 'Righteousness,' The Second Song And Music Video Of Their Trilogy About Selfish Oligarchs

Contrasting Barons With Average Citizens An Escaping Baron Has No Oxygen Left An Arrogant Baron Toasting Himself

OpCritical releases music to address societal ills. "Righteousness" condemns oligarchs who spend their money on lavish parties while working citizens suffer.

In revolutionary France, a wealthy queen said, ‘Let them eat cake’ when told of the starving peasants, yet those peasants eventually held her accountable. ” — OpCritical

EVERYWHERE , DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --On June 26, 2026, the band, OpCritical , released “ Righteousness ,” its sixth single and music video of 2026, to condemn the super-rich who drain money from working people and then flaunt their wealth while the people struggle to get by. In the video, the fat cat barons smoke cigars and party as factories close and people lose their jobs. However, finally, the corruption of the money barons catches up with them, and they are arrested and stripped of their wealth. The song’s refrain, “Evil, greedy money barons won’t be stealing for much longer when they see their party’s over,” is meant to show the karmic boomerang that happens to oligarchs who abuse others. OpCritical uses Disney-type animation characters to represent the rise and fall of those billionaires who lack virtue. Musically, “Righteousness” uses the energetic power of rock mixed with alternative pop to motivate the listener. A unique characteristic of the song is the inclusion of a group of fat cats arrogantly laughing at the suffering people. But the people get the last laugh.“In revolutionary France, a wealthy queen said, ‘Let them eat cake’ when told of the starving peasants, yet those peasants eventually held her accountable,” said OpCritical. “So today, we are calling on citizens to engage in civic action and legal action to hold barons who harm them accountable.”“Righteousness” is OpCritical’s second in a trilogy about the excesses of oligarchs. OpCritical plans to release many songs this year that address the scourge of inequality. OpCritical believes in the power of democracy to eliminate inequality so that everyone is able to realize their full potential. The band was formed in 2026 in response to the dangers currently facing the world. The band will regularly release new songs and videos until the danger is gone. Since its first release in January 2026, OpCritical has rocketed to global acclaim with millions of views on YouTube, worldwide radio play, and hundreds of rave reviews by music bloggers and journalists.“Righteousness” is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aJ8WP-eaeOo

Righteousness

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