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Community Meeting Notice - 7495 Market Street

A community meeting has been scheduled for a potential rezoning application. Please see the information below, which has been provided by the potential applicant. Please note that community meetings are held by the applicant and are conducted prior to submitting an official application with the County. Until an official application has been submitted, specific questions regarding the proposed development should be directed at the applicant. If you have any general questions regarding the County’s review procedures, you may contact the Planning & Land Use Department at 910-798-7165.  

Meeting Notice and Site Plan

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Community Meeting Notice - 7495 Market Street

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