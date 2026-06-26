PILLAR 22 Construction & Roofing, a licensed and insured building and roofing contractor in Palm Beach County, Florida.

PILLAR 22 is a licensed and insured building and roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Palm Beach County, Florida.

On time, on budget, and built to last. PILLAR 22 brings modern tools and financial discipline to every project.” — PILLAR 22

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PILLAR 22 is a General Contractor & Roofer, a licensed and insured building contractor and roofing contractor headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, provides residential and commercial construction and roofing services across Palm Beach County, serving homeowners, commercial property owners, real estate investors, and developers in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Manalapan, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Highland Beach.PILLAR 22 holds Florida certified building contractor license CBC1268572 and certified roofing contractor license CCC1337493, both issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). As a licensed design-build contractor, PILLAR 22 manages planning, permitting, construction, and inspections under one accountable team across the full project lifecycle.Licensed Residential and Commercial Construction Services in Palm Beach CountyPILLAR 22 provides a complete range of licensed residential and commercial construction and roofing services across Palm Beach County: Residential Construction : custom homes, single-family homes, and multi-family properties built to Florida structural and safety standards.Commercial Construction: office, retail, restaurant, and warehouse facilities built to Palm Beach County commercial building standards.Remodeling and Renovation: bathroom, kitchen, interior, floor, and condo remodeling under full permit and code compliance.Core and Shell Construction: concrete shell contracting, precision framing, foundation work, and building envelopes for residential and commercial developments.Paver and Hardscape Construction: driveways, patios, and walkways using coastal-grade materials engineered for South Florida's climate.Roofing: licensed roofing installation, repair, and replacement for residential and commercial properties.A Disciplined, Technology-Driven ApproachAs a vertically integrated contractor, PILLAR 22 combines hands-on construction with AI-driven project management, technology-enabled scheduling, and precision estimating, reducing inefficiencies, controlling costs, and delivering consistent, Florida Building Code-compliant results. Every project is completed with transparent pricing, on-time delivery, and full permitting and inspection coordination from initial scope through final walkthrough."PILLAR 22 gives Palm Beach County property owners a licensed building contractor and roofing contractor that controls quality and accountability from permitting through completion," said a PILLAR 22 spokesperson. "Whether it's a custom home in Palm Beach, a commercial buildout in West Palm Beach, or a roof replacement in Boca Raton, every residential and commercial project is delivered to the same standard."PILLAR 22 General Contractor serves residential and commercial clients throughout Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Greenacres, Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Manalapan, and Highland Beach — and is also licensed to serve the entire State of Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.Property owners, investors, developers, and property managers seeking a licensed building contractor or roofing contractor in Palm Beach County can contact PILLAR 22 at pillar22.com or by calling 561-861-2222.About PILLAR 22 Construction & RoofingPILLAR 22 Construction & Roofing is a licensed and insured building contractor and roofing contractor based in West Palm Beach, Florida, holding Florida licenses CBC1268572 (Certified Building Contractor) and CCC1337493 (Certified Roofing Contractor) issued by the Florida DBPR. PILLAR 22 provides residential construction, commercial construction, remodeling, roofing, paver and hardscape installation, core and shell construction, and development services across Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Manalapan, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Highland Beach. The company is licensed throughout the State of Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. For more information, visit pillar22.com or call 561-861-2222.

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