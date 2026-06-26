Free and seasonal summer programs return across Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton residents can stay active, cool and connected this summer with free programs and a range of recreation options across the city, including outdoor pools opening June 26 and Supie returning to parks on June 29.

Drop-in activities will be offered throughout the season, offering accessible options for residents of all ages and abilities to participate close to home.

Outdoor and wading pools

Outdoor pools will open for the season on June 26, with daily drop-in swims available through September 7, weather permitting. The following pools will be open:

Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool

Birge Outdoor Pool

Chedoke Outdoor Pool

Coronation Outdoor Pool

Green Acres Outdoor Pool

Inch Park Outdoor Pool

Parkdale Outdoor Pool

Rosedale Outdoor Pool

Victoria Park Outdoor Pool

Walker Outdoor Pool

Wading pools

Wading pools offer supervised water play for families with young children and will operate from June 29 to August 31. Dundas Driving Park wading pool will open earlier, from June 22 to September 7. Locations include:

Andy Warburton Wading Pool

Dundas Driving Park

Gage Park

JC Beemer Park

Jesse Patterson (Huntington Recreation Centre)

Powell Park

Children under five years old, and those six to nine years old who haven’t passed the swim test, must be accompanied by a guardian and kept within arm’s reach. Guardians must be at least 12 years old.

For schedules, hours and locations, visit hamilton.ca/outdoorpools. Three-month recreation passes are available at hamilton.ca/recpasses.

Spray pads

Spray pads are free, unsupervised water play areas located in parks and playgrounds across Hamilton. They operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September.

Visit hamilton.ca/spraypads to find a location.

Supie

Supie returns this summer, offering free, staff-led drop-in games and activities in parks across Hamilton from June 29 to August 28.

Regular programming runs Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, at 38 parks. The program supports active play, social connection and accessible recreational opportunities close to home.

Locations include:

Alexander Park

Andy Warburton

Beasley Park

Beemer Park

Belview Park

Bruce Park

Buchanan Park

Chedoke School Park

Churchill Park

Corktown Park

Dundas Driving Park

Durand

Eastwood Park

Eleanor Park

Fairgrounds Community Park

Ferris Park

Gatesbury Park

Gilkson Park

Glanbrook Hills

Highview

Inch Park

Lisgar Park

Lucy Day

Mapledene Park

Meadowlands / Travis Carter Playground

Montgomery Park

Paramount Park

Powell Park

Riverdale East Park

Roxborough Park

Rushdale (TB Mcquesten)

Southampton Estates Park

Veevers Park

Veterans Park

Victoria Park

Waterdown Memorial Park

William Bethune

Winona Park

For full details and an interactive map, visit hamilton.ca/supie.

Outdoor pickleball

Outdoor pickleball courts at Confederation Beach Park, located at Jennie Florence Parker Sports Complex, are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Courts can be reserved online up to 48 hours in advance.

Visit hamilton.ca/pickleball to learn more or book a court.

Golf

King’s Forest Golf Club and Chedoke Golf Club are open for tee times and tournaments.

Visit hamilton.ca/golf for more information and to book.

Fitness at the Park

Free fitness classes will run at parks across Hamilton from June 29 to August 28. Led by City recreation staff, these classes are open to all ages and fitness levels and support opportunities to stay active outdoors.

Visit hamilton.ca/fitnessatthepark for schedules and locations.

Waterfront at Pier 8

Pier 8 offers a range of seasonal experiences along Hamilton’s waterfront including featured events, live music, outdoor skating, food and drink options, land and water tours and accessible walking paths.

Visit hamilton.ca/explorewaterfront for more information.

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