Free and seasonal summer programs return across Hamilton
HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton residents can stay active, cool and connected this summer with free programs and a range of recreation options across the city, including outdoor pools opening June 26 and Supie returning to parks on June 29.
Drop-in activities will be offered throughout the season, offering accessible options for residents of all ages and abilities to participate close to home.
Outdoor and wading pools
Outdoor pools will open for the season on June 26, with daily drop-in swims available through September 7, weather permitting. The following pools will be open:
- Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool
- Birge Outdoor Pool
- Chedoke Outdoor Pool
- Coronation Outdoor Pool
- Green Acres Outdoor Pool
- Inch Park Outdoor Pool
- Parkdale Outdoor Pool
- Rosedale Outdoor Pool
- Victoria Park Outdoor Pool
- Walker Outdoor Pool
Wading pools
Wading pools offer supervised water play for families with young children and will operate from June 29 to August 31. Dundas Driving Park wading pool will open earlier, from June 22 to September 7. Locations include:
- Andy Warburton Wading Pool
- Dundas Driving Park
- Gage Park
- JC Beemer Park
- Jesse Patterson (Huntington Recreation Centre)
- Powell Park
Children under five years old, and those six to nine years old who haven’t passed the swim test, must be accompanied by a guardian and kept within arm’s reach. Guardians must be at least 12 years old.
For schedules, hours and locations, visit hamilton.ca/outdoorpools. Three-month recreation passes are available at hamilton.ca/recpasses.
Spray pads
Spray pads are free, unsupervised water play areas located in parks and playgrounds across Hamilton. They operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September.
Visit hamilton.ca/spraypads to find a location.
Supie
Supie returns this summer, offering free, staff-led drop-in games and activities in parks across Hamilton from June 29 to August 28.
Regular programming runs Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, at 38 parks. The program supports active play, social connection and accessible recreational opportunities close to home.
Locations include:
- Alexander Park
- Andy Warburton
- Beasley Park
- Beemer Park
- Belview Park
- Bruce Park
- Buchanan Park
- Chedoke School Park
- Churchill Park
- Corktown Park
- Dundas Driving Park
- Durand
- Eastwood Park
- Eleanor Park
- Fairgrounds Community Park
- Ferris Park
- Gatesbury Park
- Gilkson Park
- Glanbrook Hills
- Highview
- Inch Park
- Lisgar Park
- Lucy Day
- Mapledene Park
- Meadowlands / Travis Carter Playground
- Montgomery Park
- Paramount Park
- Powell Park
- Riverdale East Park
- Roxborough Park
- Rushdale (TB Mcquesten)
- Southampton Estates Park
- Veevers Park
- Veterans Park
- Victoria Park
- Waterdown Memorial Park
- William Bethune
- Winona Park
For full details and an interactive map, visit hamilton.ca/supie.
Outdoor pickleball
Outdoor pickleball courts at Confederation Beach Park, located at Jennie Florence Parker Sports Complex, are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Courts can be reserved online up to 48 hours in advance.
Visit hamilton.ca/pickleball to learn more or book a court.
Golf
King’s Forest Golf Club and Chedoke Golf Club are open for tee times and tournaments.
Visit hamilton.ca/golf for more information and to book.
Fitness at the Park
Free fitness classes will run at parks across Hamilton from June 29 to August 28. Led by City recreation staff, these classes are open to all ages and fitness levels and support opportunities to stay active outdoors.
Visit hamilton.ca/fitnessatthepark for schedules and locations.
Waterfront at Pier 8
Pier 8 offers a range of seasonal experiences along Hamilton’s waterfront including featured events, live music, outdoor skating, food and drink options, land and water tours and accessible walking paths.
Visit hamilton.ca/explorewaterfront for more information.
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