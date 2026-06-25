Florida Board of Governors Raises the Bar on Student Achievement, Approves $645 Million in Performance-Based Funding Allocations

~Median salary of graduates increases to $52,600, a $10,600 increase over the last five years~

BOCA RATON, Fla.—Today, the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) approved the 2026 Accountability Plans for each university and the allocation of $645 million in Performance-Based Funding allocations, affirming Florida’s commitment to student outcomes.

The Accountability Plans track and evaluate the State University System of Florida’s (System) progress in achieving the vision and goals set forth in SUS30, the System’s strategic plan, with a focus on the key pillar of elevating student success.

“Florida’s Performance-Based Funding Model is a key component of our nation-leading success, and I am enthusiastic each summer to see the year-over-year improvements our universities make for the benefit of our students, faculty, communities, and the state’s economy,” said BOG Chair Alan Levine. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ and the Florida Legislature’s continued support and investment, our universities not only lead the nation in higher education but also equip students with the tools necessary for employment, leadership, and lifelong success.”

“Our System’s success is a collective endeavor driven by our institutions, unified, striving toward shared impact,” said System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. “In Florida, our focus is on providing accessible, high-quality postsecondary education that allows students to reach their goals in the classroom and beyond. Nearly 80% of in-state undergraduates across our universities are currently earning their degrees without taking out federal student loans, and median wages within a year of graduation are rising. We prove each and every day that we put student success first, and I’m thankful for the incredible university faculty, administrators, presidents, trustees, and BOG members who push our System to new heights.”

The BOG has allocated $645 million in Performance-Based Funding (PBF), which includes a $350 million state investment and a $295 million institutional investment.[1] The PBF model allocates funding to institutions based on their performance across 10 metrics in the 2026 Accountability Plans, including graduation rates, affordability, and post-graduation outcomes.

Highlights from the 2026 System Accountability Plan and PBF scores include:

The System median salary for bachelor graduates has risen to $52,600 one year after graduation, a $10,600 increase over the past five years. Median wages for graduates rose at 10 institutions. Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly) and the University of Florida (UF) exceeded the SUS30 goal of $60,000 median wages for bachelor graduates one year after graduation. UF and University of West Florida (UWF) exceeded 80% of bachelor’s graduates enrolled or employed earning at least $40,000 within one year of graduation, and Florida A&M University (FAMU) had the largest one-year improvement.

Nearly 80% of in-state undergraduates attend a System institution without taking out federal student loans. UF boasts the highest percentage of students without loans at 90%.

The System’s first-time in-college four-year graduation rate is 66%, exceeding the national average of 47%. Four-year graduation rates rose at 10 institutions. FAMU, Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), Florida State University (FSU), UF, and University of South Florida (USF) have improved first-time in-college four-year graduation rates every year for the last five years. Since 2018, Pell recipient four-year graduation rates have risen System-wide from 46% to 64%.

Outcomes for transfer students from partner Florida College System institutions are also on the rise, with a three-year transfer graduation rate of 66%, a three-percent increase over the past five years. All 12 System institutions improved transfer student outcomes, with Florida Poly, University of North Florida (UNF), and USF showing the largest improvement.

USF has a 100% licensure exam pass rate for medicine,[2] physical therapy, and physician assistant exams. Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and UF also have a 100% medicine2 licensure exam pass rate. FGCU and the University of Central Florida (UCF) also have a 100% physical therapy licensure exam pass rate.

FGCU has a 99% nursing licensure exam pass rate, and nine System institutions exceed the 88% pass rate benchmark.

Florida International University (FIU), UF, and USF led the System with the top three PBF scores. FAU, FGCU, Florida Poly, FSU, UCF, UNF, and UWF all increased their scores this year. Florida Poly scored an 87, a 13-point increase from last year—the largest increase in the System.



The 2026-27 Performance-Based Funding model and allocation details can be found on the Florida Board of Governors’ June meeting page.

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About the State University System of Florida and the Board of Governors

The State University System of Florida is a constitutional body led by the 17-member Board of Governors and a Board-appointed Chancellor who serves as the System’s chief executive. The System comprises 12 universities and more than 431,000 students, making it the second-largest public university system in the nation. Florida has ranked number one in higher education by U.S. News & World Report since the inception of the rankings in 2017, recognized for providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable education. For more information, visit flbog.edu or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

[1] Pending the Governor’s approval of the 2026-2027 General Appropriations Act.

[2] Clinical knowledge exam for fourth-year medical school students.