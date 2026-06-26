NAVFAC Hawaii Conducts Change of Command, Honors Outgoing Commanding Officer

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii conducted a change of command ceremony at the historic Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026, where Capt. Weurielus “Trey” Johnson assumed command from Capt. James Sullivan as commanding officer.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for NAVFAC Hawaii and recognized Sullivan’s retirement from the U.S. Navy following a distinguished career in the Civil Engineer Corps.

The event was presided over by Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander, NAVFAC Pacific, who highlighted the significance of leadership continuity and mission execution across NAVFAC.

During the ceremony, Sullivan was recognized for his leadership of NAVFAC Hawaii’s military and civilian workforce in delivering facilities engineering, construction, environmental, energy, and public works support across Hawaii and the Indo-Pacific region.

“Twenty-seven years, James has served the Navy with integrity, intellect, and unwavering commitment to the mission,” said Tobias. “His final tour here as commanding officer of NAVFAC Hawaii has been a massive class in leadership -- particularly in leading a command through profound challenges and enterprise-wide change and positioning it for success.”

Sullivan expressed appreciation to the workforce, mission partners, and leadership team for their support throughout his tenure.

“To the men and women of NAVFAC Hawaii; [Public Works Department] PWD, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; PWD, Barking Sands; and Navy Region Hawaii’s N4 team, it has been an absolute honor serving you these past four years,” said Sullivan. “This place truly is special, and I will always cherish my time in being part of your ohana.”

“To the ESG members, I want to thank you for your leadership, your mentorship, your advice as we traveled this journey together. Your hearts were always in the right place, and you were focused on the mission and our people. Conversations were open and honest and I really appreciate that,” Sullivan added.

Johnson assumed command following the reading of orders and formal transfer of authority. As commanding officer, he is responsible for leading NAVFAC Hawaii’s mission to plan, build, maintain, and sustain shore infrastructure that supports fleet readiness and installation resiliency across the region.

“My leadership philosophy is simple; we succeed as an ohana. Because we care about one another and our mission, we must have the courage to challenge each other, be willing to work through friction, change, embrace constructive discomfort and hold one another accountable without taking it personally,” said Johnson. “This trust is what will allow us to execute as a team.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission execution. NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering and construction to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii.