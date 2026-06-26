Pet Life Radio Earns Two Major International Honors

Podcast network recognized for innovation and excellence

As the pet industry continues to evolve, we're committed to bringing audiences engaging conversations, expert insights, and inspiring stories that celebrate the human-animal bond.” — Mark Winter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Life Radio , the world's leading pet podcast and radio network, has received two prestigious international honors in 2026, reinforcing its position as the premier audio destination for pet owners, animal advocates, veterinarians, trainers, authors, rescuers, and pet industry professionals worldwide.The network was named Pet Podcast Network of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026 and was also recognized as Best Pet Podcast & Radio Network 2026 in the LUXlife Pet Products & Services Awards.The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in innovation, service quality, industry leadership, and business excellence. Winners were selected following a comprehensive review of industry impact, innovation, customer service, and overall excellence.The LUXlife Pet Products & Services Awards celebrate businesses and organizations that are making significant contributions to the pet industry through innovation, customer engagement, and exceptional service.Founded by Mark Winter, Pet Life Radio has spent nearly two decades pioneering pet-focused podcasting. The network features dozens of original shows covering pet health, behavior, nutrition, rescue, adoption, training, animal welfare, pet travel, veterinary medicine, and the human-animal bond. Its programming reaches pet lovers around the globe and features some of the most respected voices in the pet industry."These awards are especially meaningful because they recognize the incredible community that has grown around Pet Life Radio over the years," said Mark Winter, Founder and CEO of Pet Life Radio. "When we launched the network, our vision was simple: create a platform where pet experts, advocates, authors, veterinarians, rescuers, and pet lovers could share stories and information that help people build stronger relationships with their animals. Nearly two decades later, we're honored to see that mission recognized on an international stage. This recognition belongs to our hosts, guests, partners, and loyal listeners who continue to make Pet Life Radio the trusted voice of the pet world."Since its launch, Pet Life Radio has helped shape the pet podcasting landscape, creating a platform where experts and enthusiasts alike can discuss emerging trends, pet health breakthroughs, animal welfare issues, and the evolving relationship between people and their pets. The network's diverse lineup of hosts includes veterinarians, behaviorists, trainers, journalists, authors, nonprofit leaders, and pet industry experts who provide trusted information and engaging conversations for audiences worldwide.As podcast consumption continues to grow and pet ownership remains a significant part of family life for millions of households, Pet Life Radio continues to expand its programming to meet the needs of today's pet parents. The network's shows cover topics ranging from practical pet care and veterinary guidance to inspiring rescue stories and industry innovations."Podcasting has become one of the most powerful ways to connect with passionate pet owners," Winter added. "As the pet industry continues to evolve, we're committed to bringing audiences engaging conversations, expert insights, and inspiring stories that celebrate the human-animal bond while helping pet parents make informed decisions for their beloved companions."###About Pet Life RadioPet Life Radio is the world's largest pet podcast and radio network, offering a diverse lineup of shows dedicated to pet health, behavior, training, rescue, animal welfare, veterinary medicine, pet lifestyles, and the human-animal bond. Founded by Mark Winter, the network features leading experts, authors, veterinarians, trainers, journalists, and advocates who provide valuable information and engaging content for pet lovers around the world. Pet Life Radio's programming is available on major podcast platforms and at PetLifeRadio.com.

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