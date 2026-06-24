15-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in North Seattle Shooting   

Seattle police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night, June 23, near the Greenwood neighborhood that left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured.

At about 10:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near North 93rd Street and Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, they were updated they needed to go to the sidewalk at 10507 Aurora Avenue North.

Officers arrived at that address and found Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics treating a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was stabilized and transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses originally reported the victim was standing on the sidewalk when a dark colored sedan approached. A passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots, striking the victim. The vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction.

Early Wednesday morning police learned that the shooting possibly occurred inside a vehicle, not on the sidewalk. The passenger in the back seat was manipulating a handgun and accidentally shot the driver. Shortly after, the shooter exited the vehicle and ran away. The victim then drove a few more blocks and stopped upon seeing SFD on an unrelated call. When the gunshot victim sought out firefighter medics for help, several other passengers then exited his vehicle and ran away. This version of what happened appeared to be more consistent with information received from SPD’s Real Time Crime Center.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-181792/North Precinct