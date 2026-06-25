17-Year-Old Boy Injured in High Point Shooting  

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured early Thursday morning, June 25, in the High Point neighborhood.

At about 12:48 a.m., dispatchers received multiple reports of rapid gunfire near Sylvan Way Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street. Officers arrived and found a17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Before officers located the victim, they found a suspect vehicle that had crashed and became disabled near Sylvan Way Southwest and Delridge Way Southwest. Multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle through a nearby Home Depot parking lot.

Officers cordoned off the area and searched for the suspects with assistance from the K-9 Unit. Despite their efforts, officers were unable to locate them.

Police recovered the suspect vehicle and found a rifle inside. Officers impounded the vehicle for processing. Officers also recovered a firearm from bushes near where they found the victim.

During the incident, gunfire struck at least three vehicles and two buildings. No other injuries were reported.

Officers process multiple nearby scenes and recovered evidence before clearing the area.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation and will work to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-183087/Southwest Precinct/F1