Garbage, Recycling, and Food/Yard Waste Collection During Temporary Street Closures Along Aurora Ave N

Temporary street closures will help disrupt illegal activity and reduce high-speed cut-through traffic. Map shows existing diverters on Aurora, Linden, and Dayton Avenues; existing temporary street closure on N 101st ST between Linden and Aurora Avenues N; upcoming temporary street closures between Linden and Aurora on N 96th, N 98th, N 100th, and N 102nd Streets; temporary street calming on N 97th ST west of Aurora; primary neighborhood and emergency access entrances on Aurora Ave N at N 90th, N 93rd, N 95th, and N 97th Streets; a planned project of a healthy street diverter on Fremont Ave N and N 87th ST; traffic signals on Aurora Aver N at N 90th, N 95th, and N 100th Streets.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is working closely with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to support upcoming temporary street closures on the west side of Aurora Ave N. These closures are part of the City’s coordinated effort to reduce dangerous cut‑through driving and address long‑standing public safety issues.

To help keep waste collection running smoothly and safely during this period, we’re asking neighbors in the affected area to follow a few temporary changes to how garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste carts are set out.

The temporary circulation pattern created by the closures means our collection trucks can only safely access these blocks from specific directions. Consolidating all carts to the north side helps our drivers navigate the area more safely and prevents blocked collection routes. These operational adjustments will remain in place while the City evaluates the impact of the closures throughout the summer.

What You Need to Do on Collection Day

Beginning immediately and continuing throughout the summer:

Parking will be restricted on the north side of:

N 96th St

N 98th St

N 100th St

N 102nd St

These restrictions take place every Wednesday to allow SPU trucks to enter and exit safely during temporary street closures.

All homes—on both sides of the street—must set out carts on the north side

To ensure crews can access your block:

Place all garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste containers on the north side of your street where parking has been temporarily removed.

This applies to all residents, including those who live on the south side.

Set your containers out by 7:00 AM on Wednesdays

Collection times may shift due to the new street configuration, so setting carts out early helps avoid missed pickups.

If your collection is missed, let us know

Report a missed collection by calling SPU Customer Service or using our online portal. Once reported:

Please move your container(s) to the north side of your street at the intersection with Linden Ave N for collection.

We’re Here to Help

If you have questions about your waste collection service during the temporary street closures, SPU is here to support you.

For questions or feedback about the temporary street closures themselves, please use the SDOT online form. You can also read the SDOT blog for more information.