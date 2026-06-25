Councilmember Lin: We need immediate action to build more housing and protect the environment

Changes in Comprehensive Plan schedule underscore need for SEPA appeal reform

Councilmember Eddie Lin (District 2) announced an updated schedule for the Council’s Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan. The new dates include a delay of Phase 2 of the Comprehensive Plan until 2027 due to litigation.

“One of the best things we can do to protect our environment is to minimize suburban sprawl and encourage dense housing in walkable neighborhoods with access to transit and other amenities,” said Committee Chair Lin. “That is how we can save our forests, farmlands, salmon, and orcas, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful tire dust, and plan for safer, healthier, more climate-resilient communities. We can balance affordable housing with a robust urban tree canopy with clean air and water, if we work together and plan strategically.”

“However, a handful of homeowners and business interests are weaponizing State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) appeals to challenge proposed zoning and development legislation, including that which would help protect the environment. That’s why I proposed legislation that would limit the type of SEPA appeals the City Hearing Examiner can hear – so we can get back to the necessary work of planning our city’s future,” added Chair Lin.

Background

The State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) identifies and analyzes environmental impacts associated with government decisions, which may be related to issuing permits, construction, or adopting regulations. In Seattle, SEPA appeals are often used to challenge proposed development regulation legislation, including that which would help protect the environment. Councilmember Lin introduced Council Bill 121215 which would limit the type of SEPA appeals that can be heard by the City’s Hearing Examiner.

Next steps

Phase 2 of the Comprehensive Plan, “Centers & Corridors,” is now delayed until 2027. The final 2026 meeting of the Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan will be on July 30 at 9:30 a.m. Additionally, next Wednesday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m., the Land Use and Sustainability Committee will hold a public hearing on Council Bill 121215 regarding reforms to SEPA appeals.

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