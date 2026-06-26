Cyprus was represented at the United Kingdom’s leading annual technology and innovation exhibition “London Tech Week 2026”

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Σημαντική παρουσία της Κύπρου στη σημαντικότερη έκθεση τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο «London Tech Week 2026»

Το Υπουργείο Ενέργειας, Εμπορίου και Βιομηχανίας (ΥΕΕΒ) και το Κυπριακό Εμπορικό Κέντρο της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο, σε συνεργασία με τον Invest Cyprus (Κυπριακό Οργανισμό Προώθησης Επενδύσεων), εκπροσώπησαν την Κύπρο με πληροφοριακό περίπτερο στην έκθεση τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας «London Tech Week», η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε από τις 8 έως τις 10 Ιουνίου 2026, στο εκθεσιακό κέντρο Olympia, στο Λονδίνο.

Το κυπριακό περίπτερο προσέλκυσε σημαντικό αριθμό επισκεπτών, οι οποίοι ενημερώθηκαν για τα στρατηγικά πλεονεκτήματα που προσφέρει η Κύπρος όσον αφορά στη δραστηριοποίηση εταιρειών τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας. Παρουσιάστηκαν επίσης οι εξελίξεις στο κυπριακό οικοσύστημα, οι οποίες αναδεικνύουν τις προοπτικές της χώρας ως αναδυόμενου τεχνολογικού κόμβου στους τομείς της πληροφορικής, των επικοινωνιών, της χρηματοοικονομικής τεχνολογίας, της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης, της κυβερνοασφάλειας και των ψηφιακών υπηρεσιών.

Ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον καταγράφηκε για το δυναμικά αναπτυσσόμενο οικοσύστημα νεοφυών επιχειρήσεων της Κύπρου, καθώς και για τις ευκαιρίες που προσφέρει η χώρα ως βάση για εταιρείες που επιδιώκουν πρόσβαση στις αγορές της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ), της Μέσης Ανατολής και της Βόρειας Αφρικής. Το ενδιαφέρον αυτό αντικατοπτρίζει τη διαρκώς αυξανόμενη διεθνή αναγνώριση της Κύπρου ως ελκυστικού προορισμού για επενδύσεις στους τομείς της τεχνολογίας και της καινοτομίας. Παράλληλα, εκπρόσωποι του Κυπριακού Εμπορικού Κέντρου και του Invest Cyprus πραγματοποίησαν σειρά επαφών με στελέχη τεχνολογικών επιχειρήσεων, επενδυτές, εκπροσώπους νεοφυών επιχειρήσεων, επενδυτικών ταμείων, επιταχυντών ανάπτυξης, πανεπιστημίων και άλλων φορέων του διεθνούς οικοσυστήματος καινοτομίας. Οι επαφές αυτές αποτέλεσαν πολύτιμη ευκαιρία για ανταλλαγή απόψεων σχετικά με τις παγκόσμιες τεχνολογικές τάσεις, καθώς και για διερεύνηση προοπτικών συνεργασίας που θα μπορούσαν να συμβάλουν στην περαιτέρω ανάπτυξη του κυπριακού οικοσυστήματος.

Η συμμετοχή στη «London Tech Week» προσέφερε επίσης μια σημαντική ευκαιρία για την προβολή των πρόσφατων μεταρρυθμίσεων και πρωτοβουλιών της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας για την ενίσχυση της καινοτομίας, της έρευνας και της ψηφιακής μετάβασης της οικονομίας. Ιδιαίτερη έμφαση δόθηκε στις πολιτικές που διευκολύνουν την εγκατάσταση και ανάπτυξη τεχνολογικών εταιρειών, καθώς και τη δημιουργία ενός φιλικού και ανταγωνιστικού επιχειρηματικού περιβάλλοντος.

Η «London Tech Week» αποτελεί τη σημαντικότερη ετήσια έκθεση τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και φέτος προσέλκυσε 250 συμμετοχές, μεταξύ των οποίων εθνικά περίπτερα από χώρες όπως η Εσθονία, η Ινδονησία, η Ισπανία, το Πακιστάν, η Πολωνία, η Πορτογαλία, η Μάλτα, η Ρουμανία, η Τυνησία και οι Φιλιππίνες. Την έκθεση επισκέφθηκαν περίπου 40.000 άτομα, περιλαμβανομένων εκπροσώπων καινοτόμων και νεοφυών επιχειρήσεων, επενδυτικών ταμείων, ερευνητικών φορέων, εκπαιδευτικών ιδρυμάτων και συμβουλευτικών οίκων.

Η συμμετοχή της Κύπρου σε μια διοργάνωση τέτοιου μεγέθους και διεθνούς εμβέλειας επιβεβαιώνει τη δέσμευση της Κυβέρνησης για την προώθηση της χώρας ως σύγχρονου, καινοτόμου και διεθνώς διασυνδεδεμένου επιχειρηματικού κέντρου. Παράλληλα, αναδεικνύει τον ρόλο του YEEB, του Κυπριακού Εμπορικού Κέντρου στο Λονδίνο και του Invest Cyprus στην προσέλκυση ποιοτικών επενδύσεων και στην ενίσχυση της εξωστρέφειας της κυπριακής οικονομίας. Η Κύπρος φιλοξενεί σήμερα σημαντικό αριθμό διεθνών εταιρειών τεχνολογίας, ενώ ο τομέας των τεχνολογιών πληροφορικής και επικοινωνιών συγκαταλέγεται μεταξύ των ταχύτερα αναπτυσσόμενων κλάδων της οικονομίας, ενισχύοντας περαιτέρω τη θέση της χώρας ως περιφερειακού κόμβου τεχνολογίας, καινοτομίας και επιχειρηματικότητας.

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Cyprus was represented at the United Kingdom’s leading annual technology and innovation exhibition “London Tech Week 2026”

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry (MECI) and the Cyprus Trade Centre of the Republic of Cyprus in London, in cooperation with Invest Cyprus (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency), represented Cyprus with a dedicated information stand at London Tech Week 2026, held from 8 to 10 June 2026 at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London.

The Cyprus stand attracted a significant number of visitors, who were introduced to the strategic advantages Cyprus offers for technology and innovation companies. Developments within the Cypriot ecosystem were also presented, highlighting the country’s potential as an emerging technology hub in the fields of information technology, communications, financial technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital services.

Particular interest was shown in Cyprus’ rapidly growing startup ecosystem, as well as in the opportunities the country offers as a base for companies seeking access to the markets of the European Union, the Middle East and North Africa. This reflects Cyprus’ steadily increasing international recognition as an attractive destination for investment in technology and innovation.

Representatives of the Cyprus Trade Centre and Invest Cyprus also held a series of meetings with technology company executives, investors, startup founders, investment funds, accelerators, universities and other stakeholders from the international innovation ecosystem. These contacts provided a valuable opportunity to exchange views on global technology trends and explore potential collaborations that could contribute to the further development of the Cypriot innovation ecosystem.

Participation in “London Tech Week” also served as a platform to showcase recent reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Republic of Cyprus to strengthen innovation, research and the digital transformation of the economy. Strong emphasis was placed on policies that facilitate the establishment and growth of technology companies and support a business-friendly and competitive environment.

“London Tech Week” is the United Kingdom’s leading annual technology and innovation exhibition. This year, it featured 250 exhibitors, including national pavilions from countries such as Estonia, Indonesia, Spain, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Malta, Romania, Tunisia and the Philippines. The exhibition attracted approximately 40,000 visitors, including representatives of innovative and startup companies, investment funds, research institutions, educational establishments and consultancy firms.

Cyprus’ participation in an event of such scale and international significance reaffirms the Government’s commitment to promoting the country as a modern, innovative and internationally connected business centre. At the same time, it highlights the role of the MECI, the Cyprus Trade Centre in London and Invest Cyprus in attracting high-quality investment and enhancing the international outreach of the Cypriot economy.

Today, Cyprus hosts a significant number of international technology companies, while the information and communications technology sector ranks among the fastest-growing sectors of the economy, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.