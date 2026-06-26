Cyprus Trade Centre in London hosted “Frontiers of Capital: Europe’s Bet on the Space Economy”

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Πραγματοποιήθηκε η εκδήλωση «Frontiers of Capital: Europe’s Bet on the Space Economy» στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο

Το Κυπριακό Εμπορικό Κέντρο στο Λονδίνο, σε συνεργασία με το Hellenic Tech Network, φιλοξένησε με επιτυχία στις 12 Ιουνίου 2026 συζήτηση πάνελ με τίτλο «Frontiers of Capital: Europe’s Bet on the Space Economy» στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο.

Η εκδήλωση συγκέντρωσε επιχειρηματίες, επενδυτές, φορείς χάραξης πολιτικής, επαγγελματίες της τεχνολογίας και μέλη της επιχειρηματικής κοινότητας, με στόχο την ανταλλαγή απόψεων για τον εξελισσόμενο ρόλο της Ευρώπης στην παγκόσμια διαστημική οικονομία, καθώς και τις αναδυόμενες ευκαιρίες για καινοτομία, επενδύσεις και διεθνή συνεργασία.

Η συζήτηση επικεντρώθηκε στον τρόπο, με τον οποίο η Ευρώπη μεταβαίνει από απλός συμμετέχων σε στρατηγικό παράγοντα του ταχέως αναπτυσσόμενου διαστημικού τομέα, αναδεικνύοντας τις εξελίξεις στις δορυφορικές τεχνολογίες, τις επενδύσεις επιχειρηματικού κεφαλαίου, τις διαστημικές υποδομές, καθώς και τη διαρκώς αυξανόμενη σημασία της περιοχής της Μεσογείου ως πύλης για την καινοτομία και τη συνδεσιμότητα.

Οι συμμετέχοντες είχαν την ευκαιρία να εξετάσουν τις προκλήσεις και τις προοπτικές που αντιμετωπίζει το ευρωπαϊκό διαστημικό οικοσύστημα, εστιάζοντας παράλληλα στον τρόπο, με τον οποίο χώρες όπως η Κύπρος μπορούν να αναδειχθούν σε ελκυστικούς προορισμούς για επενδύσεις που βασίζονται στην τεχνολογία, ερευνητικές δραστηριότητες και επιχειρηματική ανάπτυξη.

Η εκδήλωση εντάσσεται στο πλαίσιο των συνεχιζόμενων προσπαθειών του Κυπριακού Εμπορικού Κέντρου στο Λονδίνο για την ενίσχυση των δεσμών μεταξύ της Κύπρου, του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και της ευρύτερης διεθνούς κοινότητας καινοτομίας, προωθώντας παράλληλα την Κύπρο ως ένα δυναμικό κέντρο επιχειρηματικότητας, τεχνολογίας και επενδύσεων.

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Cyprus Trade Centre in London hosted “Frontiers of Capital: Europe’s Bet on the Space Economy”

The Cyprus Trade Centre in London, in collaboration with the Hellenic Tech Network, successfully hosted a panel discussion entitled “Frontiers of Capital: Europe’s Bet on the Space Economy” on 12 June 2026 at the High Commission of Cyprus in London.

The event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, technology professionals and members of the business community to explore Europe’s evolving role in the global space economy, as well as emerging opportunities for innovation, investment and international collaboration.

The discussion focussed on how Europe is transitioning from a participant to a strategic actor in the rapidly expanding space sector, highlighting developments in satellite technologies, venture capital investment and space infrastructure, as well as the growing importance of the Mediterranean region as a gateway for innovation and connectivity.

Participants had the opportunity to exchange views on the challenges and opportunities facing the European space ecosystem, while also considering how countries such as Cyprus can position themselves as attractive destinations for technology-driven investment, research and entrepreneurial activity.

The event forms part of the ongoing efforts of the Cyprus Trade Centre in London to strengthen links between Cyprus, the United Kingdom and the wider international innovation community, while promoting Cyprus as a dynamic hub for business, technology and investment.