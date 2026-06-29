HealthNet MEA launches EpiFaith® Smart Syringe & CV in UAE - A Gamechanger in Objective Epidural & Central Venous Access

EpiFaith Syringe

Internationally adopted procedural technology designed to complement clinician judgement is now available to healthcare professionals across the UAE.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates – [29th June 2026]For decades, loss-of-resistance (LOR) technique has remained the internationally accepted method for identifying the epidural space and has enabled millions of epidural procedures to be performed safely around the world.Yet even in experienced hands, successful epidural localisation depends on recognising one subtle clinical moment—the loss of resistance that signals entry into the epidural space. Because this moment is identified primarily through tactile feedback and manually applied plunger pressure, consistency can be influenced by procedural complexity, operator experience and patient-specific anatomy.To this end, HealthNet MEA is today pleased to announce the UAE launch of the EpiFaithSmart Syringe and EpiFaithCV, developed by Flat Medical —two innovative medical devices that introduce objective pressure indication into procedures traditionally guided predominantly by tactile judgement.Unlike conventional loss-of-resistance syringes, the EpiFaithSmart Syringe objectively detects the pressure change associated with entry into the epidural space and provides a clear visual indication to the clinician. This additional visual guidance is designed to complement tactile assessment while allowing clinicians to maintain continuous focus on needle advancement throughout the procedure.The same design philosophy extends to EpiFaithCV, an innovative pressure-indicating device developed for central venous catheterisation. By providing real-time pressure indication during vascular access, the technology is designed to support differentiation between venous and arterial access, including situations where visual assessment of blood colour alone may be less reliable.By integrating seamlessly into established clinical workflows, the EpiFaithSeries is designed to support procedural consistency while respecting the experience, judgement and technical expertise of healthcare professionals.The introduction of the EpiFaithseries to the UAE follows growing international adoption across healthcare institutions in Europe, North America and Asia, including teaching hospitals and healthcare systems recognised for rigorous clinical governance and procedural training.Evidence Supporting Clinical PracticeThe EpiFaithseries has been evaluated in published clinical studies examining its application during epidural localisation and central venous access procedures.Reported findings from published studies have included:• Lower incidence of unintended epidural or vascular dilations and associated procedural complications• Reduced false-positive identification during the loss-of-resistance technique• Lower occurrence of transient procedure-related complicationsThese findings suggest that objective pressure indication may support clinicians by complementing tactile assessment during critical procedural decision-making, while preserving established clinical workflows and procedural judgement.“We are pleased to see EpiFaithSeries introduced in the UAE, a market that continues to prioritise high standards in healthcare delivery. Our focus has been on developing devices that support precision and consistency, backed by clinical evaluation in diverse healthcare environments.” Karl Tsao (Chief Strategy Officer, Flat Medical)“At HealthNet MEA, our mission is to identify and introduce, into the region, internationally established healthcare technologies that address genuine clinical needs through thoughtful engineering rather than unnecessary complexity. We are pleased to be enabling access to this innovative EpiFaithSeries in the UAE and look forward to supporting healthcare providers with its adoption within clinical practice.” Ejike Nwokoro (Managing Director, HealthNet MEA).Regulatory StatementThe EpiFaithSmart Syringe and EpiFaithCV are intended for use by appropriately trained healthcare professionals in accordance with their approved indications, instructions for use, institutional policies and applicable regulatory requirements.About Flat MedicalFlat Medical is an international medical device company focused on the development and manufacture of innovative devices for anaesthesia and vascular access applications. By focusing on practical clinical challenges, the company develops solutions intended to support procedural precision, consistency and clinician confidence while integrating seamlessly into established healthcare practice.About HealthNet MEAHealthNet MEA is an MOHAP/EDE-licensed Establishment based in Dubai. Working in partnership with forward-thinking international manufacturers, HealthNet MEA provides end-to-end support across regulatory affairs, market access, importation, warehousing, demand-generation and distribution, helping bring clinically meaningful healthcare innovations to the region. HealthNet MEA is the exclusive importer and distributor of the EpiFaithSeries in the UAE.

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