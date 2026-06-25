Governor Dunleavy Signs FY 2027 Budget with Expanded Support for School Infrastructure and Energy

Today Governor Mike Dunleavy signed the State of Alaska Fiscal Year 2027 budget into law, providing needed investments in school infrastructure and additional funding to districts to offset increased energy and related costs.

The unforeseen events in the Persian Gulf led to a temporary increase in oil prices over the past several months, leading to higher-than-expected revenues to the State.

However, the increase in oil prices resulted in dramatically higher costs for energy during the time of year when rural school districts purchase fuel in advance. Elevated energy prices also increased expenses tied to freight, construction materials, and essential maintenance. These pressures compounded existing capital needs, including deferred maintenance projects affecting such as roof repairs and facilities upgrades.

In response, the administration and the Legislature chose to direct a portion of the state’s one-time revenue toward addressing energy-related costs and overdue capital needs in schools across Alaska.

“This was an anomaly, not a trend, and it created both an opportunity and a responsibility,” Governor Dunleavy said. “While the state realized additional revenue, those same price pressures placed a real burden on school districts, particularly in rural Alaska. This budget makes targeted, responsible use of a temporary revenue increase to stabilize school facilities and address energy costs.”

The Governor’s vetoes preserve $57.8 million of state general funds and $31.7 million of designated general funds, federal receipts, and other funds.

The budget also provides $57 million for the Disaster Relief Fund and $60.6 million for the Fire Suppression Fund.

By exercising prudent and disciplined fiscal management, the Dunleavy administration has been able to provide essential additional funding to improve public safety and educational outcomes while keeping total budget growth to approximately 1.4% annualized over the past nine years.

Documents for the FY 2027 budget are available on omb.alaska.gov.