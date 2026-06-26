LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan Celebrate Grand Opening of River Road Office, Redefining the Legal Experience

Joseph LaBarbiera and Partners are joined by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Police Chief Robert Farley, and elected Commissioners during the Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan, one of New Jersey's most respected personal injury law firms, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest office location at 8817 River Road in North Bergen on Wednesday evening, June 24, welcoming community leaders, clients, business professionals, and local residents to experience a new vision for the future of legal services.

The grand opening reception, held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., showcased the firm's newest 2,500-square-foot office, an innovative space designed to provide clients with a more comfortable, welcoming, and personalized legal experience. Over 100 guests enjoyed tours of the facility, networking opportunities, refreshments, and a first look at the office's signature feature—a private café offering barista-quality cappuccino, espresso, and fresh-baked delicacies. The evening was memorialized by an official ribbon cutting which included North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Police Chief Robert Farley, Commissioner Claudia Rodriguez, Commissioner Allen Pascual, Commissioner Anthony P. Vainieri Jr. and Commissioner Hugo Cabrera.

This new location represents a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth throughout Bergen and Hudson Counties and reinforces its commitment to making legal representation more accessible while reducing the stress often associated with pursuing a personal injury claim.

"For more than three decades, our mission has remained unchanged: provide exceptional legal representation while treating every client with dignity, respect, and compassion," said Joseph LaBarbiera, Founder and Managing Partner of LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan. "This new office is more than an expansion. It reflects our belief that clients deserve to feel comfortable and supported from the moment they walk through our doors. By creating a space that feels inviting and approachable, we're changing the way people experience the legal process."

Unlike traditional law offices, the River Road location was intentionally designed to foster meaningful conversations in a relaxed setting. The hospitality-inspired environment allows attorneys and clients to meet in a warm, beautifully appointed atmosphere where trust can be built naturally, and important discussions can occur free from the intimidating surroundings often associated with legal matters. The office's strategic location along the River Road corridor provides convenient access for residents throughout both Bergen and Hudson Counties, placing the firm in one of the region's most visible and accessible locations.

Founded in 1991 by Joseph LaBarbiera in Cliffside Park, the firm has grown from a small neighborhood practice into one of Northern New Jersey's leading personal injury law firms. Throughout its history, the firm has remained steadfast in its commitment to representing individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by serious injuries caused by the negligence of others. Following its founding, the firm expanded into a state-of-the-art legal center on Kennedy Boulevard in 2002 before relocating to larger facilities in 2013 and again in 2020, when it opened its current 7,000-square-foot headquarters in North Bergen. Today, the practice includes four partners, more than 25 support staff members, and a growing presence across Northern New Jersey.

The firm now operates offices at:

• 8501 Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen (Headquarters)

• 416 Central Avenue, Palisades Park

• 45 Essex Street, Hackensack

• 8817 River Road, North Bergen

Over the years, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured clients. The firm is also distinguished by having three Certified Civil Trial Attorneys—a designation held by only a small percentage of attorneys in New Jersey.

"As our firm continues to grow, our focus remains on providing the highest level of service and advocacy for every client we represent," said Shane A. Sullivan, Partner. "The River Road office allows us to further that mission while creating a more accessible and welcoming environment for the communities we proudly serve."

About LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan

For more than 35 years, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan has represented victims of motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, premises liability incidents, medical negligence, wrongful death claims, and other serious personal injury matters. The firm's reputation has been built on aggressive advocacy, courtroom experience, and a deep commitment to securing justice for injured individuals and their families. Founded in 1991, the firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured individuals and families.

For more information, visit www.personalinjuryfirm.net or call (201) 854-4444

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