NACHC Partners with ClearPoint Health to Expand Innovative Health Insurance Solutions to Community Health Centers

NACHC Cares is a benefits program designed to strengthen employee health, improve affordability, and support Community Health Centers nationwide.

New NACHC Cares program gives Community Health Centers access to customizable health plans, clinical support, and innovative funding strategies.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) and ClearPoint Health today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to employer-sponsored health plan options for Community Health Centers (CHCs) nationwide.NACHC members comprise a CHC workforce of 330,000 across 1,512 health centers at over 17,000 sites nationwide. CHCs provide affordable, comprehensive, and effective care to 52 million patients, including 1 in 7 Americans and 1 in 3 in rural America. Under the partnership, ClearPoint Health will serve as the benefits solution partner for NACHC Cares, a new program designed to give CHCs and other related entities access to flexible, customizable employer-sponsored health plan solutions tailored to the specific workforce needs of each center."Community Health Centers provide high-quality, affordable, patient-governed primary and preventive care embedded in the communities they serve, while also building strong, sustainable benefits programs for their own workforce,” said Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, President and CEO, NACHC. “ClearPoint Health brings the infrastructure and expertise to make that possible across health centers of every size. This partnership will make a meaningful difference for the employees who keep more than 1,500 CHCs nationwide running."CHCs will gain access to national carrier and network solutions, funding solutions, clinical risk management programs, employee advocacy resources, dedicated benefits concierge support, and performance reporting tools designed to strengthen employee benefits and improve long-term health care affordability."By bringing together Community Health Centers from across the nation, we have an opportunity to build one of the largest mission-aligned employer health platforms in America — one designed specifically to serve those who dedicate their lives to serving others," said Jeb Dunkelberger, CEO of ClearPoint Health. "Together, NACHC and ClearPoint are meeting each provider organization where they are, building a customizable benefits package aligned with their workforce, goals, and long-term needs."As both employers and providers, health centers are uniquely positioned to better align employee benefits, health care utilization, and access to care. Employees of participating CHCs have the opportunity to access care directly within their own network of providers, strengthening the connection between their benefits and the services their CHC employer provides.“As anchors in our communities, Community Health Centers require a strong workforce to meet the needs of the patients we serve,” said Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez, Chair of the NACHC Board of Directors. “The partnership with ClearPoint Health gives health centers the opportunity to take a more proactive approach to managing their own costs, which will ultimately help the sustainability and longevity of community care.”Employers interested in learning more can contact the NACHC Cares team at NACHC@GetClearPoint.com.About NACHCNACHC’s mission is to champion Community Health Centers delivering affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care that is community-driven and improves health for all. For more information, visit www.nachc.org About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in West Palm Beach, FL, is a performance-based captive platform and alternative funding marketplace for mid-sized employers. ClearPoint Health's ClearChoice Health Plans connect employer members to disciplined captive management, proactive clinical oversight, and transparent plan performance reporting. For more information, visit getclearpoint.com.

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