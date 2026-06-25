N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet Wednesday, July 8

WHO/WHAT:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will meet to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program, and regulatory matters.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE:

Steve Troxler Agricultural Science Center

4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC

Attendees can join virtually by Microsoft Teams

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 269 284 047 029 9

Passcode: Jq6Yw2Ng

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Seyma Shabbir at 919-707-3755 or by email at seyma.shabbir@ncagr.gov for more details.

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