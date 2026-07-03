Historical Novel The Valet's Witness Explores America's Founding Ahead of the Nation's 250th Anniversary

Author Rohn Hein, whose debut historical novel, The Valet's Witness, explores the drafting of the Declaration of Independence through the perspective of Edward Rutledge's enslaved valet, Pompey. Author Rohn Hein discusses The Valet's Witness with Australian historical novelist and interviewer Paul Rushworth-Brown during an episode of Down Under Interviews ahead of the novel's release. Pompey, the enslaved valet at the centre of The Valet's Witness, quietly observes the debates surrounding the Declaration of Independence as America's founders shape a new nation.

Author Rohn Hein's debut novel, The Valet's Witness, explores the contradictions of liberty and slavery during the drafting of the Declaration of Independence.

History records the voices of those with power, but countless others witnessed the nation's founding from the shadows.” — Rohn Hein

MAPLE SHADE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAPLE SHADE, N.J. – July 4, 2026 – As the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, debut author and longtime community activist Rohn Hein presents The Valet's Witness, a meticulously researched historical novel that examines America's founding through the perspective of an often-overlooked witness, a slave.

Published by Historium Press, The Valet's Witness follows Edward Rutledge, the youngest South Carolina delegate to the Second Continental Congress, and Pompey, his enslaved Black valet. While delegates debate liberty, independence, and the future of a new nation, Pompey quietly observes the conversations unfolding behind closed doors, witnessing the tensions between revolutionary ideals and the institution of slavery.

Rather than retelling familiar events, Hein explores the untold experiences of those whose lives unfolded alongside history's most celebrated figures but whose voices were largely absent from the official record.

The novel draws upon Hein's lifelong interest in social justice and public policy. Beginning as a VISTA volunteer in 1973, he spent more than five decades working with organisations supporting affordable housing, racial justice, senior citizens, environmental advocacy, and community development across Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and New Jersey. He has written testimony presented before the Minnesota and New Jersey legislatures and has worked alongside organisations including the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, the New Jersey NAACP, Fair Share Housing Center, Salvation and Social Justice, and UU Faith Action.

"The Valet's Witness is ultimately about memory," Hein said. "History records the voices of those with power, but countless others stood nearby, watched events unfold, and carried their own understanding of what happened."

Ahead of publication, Hein discussed the novel during an interview with Australian historical novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown on Human Cost of History (Down Under Interviews) (AUS), History Bards (US) and Meet the Author (US) where he explored the historical contradictions surrounding the Declaration of Independence and the overlooked experiences of enslaved people living alongside America's founders.

Early reviewers have praised the novel's historical depth and distinctive perspective. Writing for The Coffee Pot Book Club, reviewer Mary Anne Yarde described The Valet's Witness as "an unusual perspective on a well-known period of history through the eyes of people who are often absent from its traditional telling."

To be released on July 4, 2026, The Valet's Witness offers readers an opportunity to revisit one of history's defining moments through a compelling work of historical fiction that examines liberty, memory, and the complexity of America's founding.

About the Book

Title: The Valet's Witness

Author: Rohn Hein

Publisher: Historium Press

Publication Date: July 4, 2026

Genre: American Historical Fiction

Length: 374 pages

Available through major online booksellers.

About the Author

Rohn Hein is a first-time novelist whose professional career has been complemented by more than fifty years of non-partisan community activism and public policy advocacy. His work has focused on affordable housing, racial justice, environmental issues, and community development. The Valet's Witness is his debut novel.

Author Rohn Hein Discusses The Valet's Witness Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

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