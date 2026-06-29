Massey Remodel + Design Wins Six State-Level Excellence in Remodeling Awards

The Sammamish Mid-Century Modern remodel earned the 2026 BIAW Excellence in Remodeling Award for Residential Interior Design, celebrating thoughtful design that honors the home's original character while supporting modern living. James Massey, owner of Massey Remodel + Design, accepts the 2026 Excellence in Remodeling Award for Residential Interior Design at the BIAW's Excellence in Remodeling Awards. Massey Remodel + Design, family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Pierce and King counties

The Tacoma-based design-build remodeling company earned first-place honors in a statewide competition judged by remodel experts from across the country.

Awards aren't the goal—they're the result of a team that's committed to thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and earning our clients' trust every step of the way.” — James Massey

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning design-build remodeling company, Massey Remodel + Design, earned six Excellence in Remodeling (EIR) Awards from the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW). After advancing from the Master Builders Association of Pierce County's Remodeling Excellence (REX) Awards, each winning project again earned first-place recognition at the state level.

BIAW is Washington's largest trade association representing the residential construction industry and serves as the state affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Through fourteen local home builder associations, the organization represents more than 8,200 members, including builders, remodelers, suppliers, and industry professionals across Washington.

Each year, BIAW recognizes Washington's top remodeling projects through its Excellence in Remodeling Awards. A panel of expert judges from across the U.S evaluates each entry against rigorous judging criteria, recognizing excellence in design, craftsmanship, innovation, and project execution. Winners of the 2026 Excellence in Remodeling Awards were recognized during the Excellence in Remodeling Awards Reception on June 22, 2026.

This year, the Massey team won the Residential Interior Design award for a gorgeous Mid-Century Modern home in Sammamish. This remodel skillfully blended the existing style that the clients loved with a lighter and more open feel, leading to a timelessly beautiful space.

That attention to thoughtful design reflects the approach Massey Remodel + Design brings to every project. As a design-build company, they prioritize great design, custom solutions, and customer care. Each client who entrusts their home remodel to the Massey team is supported by a dedicated designer who takes the time to understand their goals and transform their vision into a home that reflects their lifestyle. This design-centered approach, supported by the firm's comprehensive design services, sets Massey apart from other home remodelers and ensures client satisfaction.

Unlike traditional remodeling approaches that separate design and construction, Massey Remodel + Design's design-build process brings designers, project managers, estimators, and construction professionals together under one team. This collaborative model allows homeowners to move through planning, budgeting, material selections, and construction with a single point of accountability, creating a more coordinated remodeling experience from concept through completion.

In addition to the Residential Interior Design award, Massey Remodel + Design earned first-place honors in the Kitchen Over $150,000, Kitchen Under $80,000, Bathroom $40,000–$75,000, Bathroom $75,000–$125,000, and Residential Specialty Flex Space categories. Each award-winning project began with understanding the homeowners' goals before transforming those ideas into thoughtfully designed, expertly crafted spaces. Together, the projects reflect the team's commitment to thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and creating homes tailored to each client's lifestyle.

"These winners truly represent the highest standards in remodeling," said Tyrell Monette, 2025 chair of the BIAW Remodelers. "We congratulate them for their outstanding work and commitment to excellence."

The six award-winning projects by Massey Remodel + Design, span a wide range of home styles, budgets, and remodeling goals. From preserving the character of a Mid-Century Modern home in Sammamish to transforming kitchens and bathrooms in Tacoma, Federal Way, and Puyallup, each project was recognized for balancing thoughtful design with functional living. Together, the winning portfolio demonstrates the firm's ability to create personalized spaces tailored to each homeowner while maintaining a consistent commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

For owner James Massey, the recognition reflects far more than the finished projects themselves. "Receiving six state-level awards is an incredible honor, but what means the most to me is what they represent. They reflect a team that cares deeply about thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and earning our clients' trust every step of the way. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and grateful for every homeowner who has trusted us with their home."

While honored by the statewide recognition, Massey Remodel + Design remains focused on helping homeowners throughout Pierce and King counties create homes that reflect the way they live. The awards celebrate completed projects, but for the team, the greatest achievement continues to be earning the trust of the families they serve.

About Massey Remodel + Design

Massey Remodel + Design is a family-owned, veteran-run company based out of Tacoma. Serving Pierce and King Counties since 2018, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home remodeling, home additions, and interior design. They are known for their design-build model of project delivery, their excellent craftsmanship, and their customer satisfaction.

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